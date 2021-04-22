More than 150 Moore County residents have received a portion of $8,200 in unclaimed funds distributed over the past year, part of more than $1 million sent out statewide through the Department of State Treasurer.
NC Cash Match was initially developed as a nine-month pilot program. As coordinated by the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division (UPD), property owners do not need to take any action to receive their money.
Instead UPD proactively researches its records to identify qualifying claims of $250 or less. These assets include uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts or security boxes, utility deposits, insurance proceeds, stocks, bonds, other abandoned funds and personal property.
Notification letters are mailed to claimants with a goal of issuing a check in six to eight weeks. North Carolina is one of the few states in the country that offers this service.
Recognizing the success of the program, the General Assembly recently passed a bill to extend it indefinitely. State Treasurer Dale Folwell credits state Sen. Tom McInnis for his assistance with the extension request and noted they are awaiting final action from Gov. Roy Cooper. McInnis’ district includes Moore County.
“This program has cut down on bureaucracy and is more efficiently getting money back in the hands of people,” Folwell said.
In addition, Folwell’s office oversees the NC Cash.com website, which provides an online forum where citizens can search for items safeguarded by UPD worth more than $250.
“Your chances of finding unclaimed money are better odds than playing the lottery,” Folwell said during a visit Thursday to Moore County.
Folwell was in town for a speaking engagement and used the opportunity to deliver a $1,400 check from the UPD to St. Joseph of the Pines (SJP).
“We are on track to send out around 100,000 checks this year through NC Cash, representing some $60 million. This is part of that,” Folwell said, presenting the check to SJP Vice President Scott Brewton.
For more information, including how to find out if you are owed money, visit https://www.nccash.com/
