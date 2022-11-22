More than $30,000 of grants recently awarded to three local schools will help more students broaden their horizons outside their classroom walls.
Aberdeen, Vass-Lakeview and Westmoore elementary schools were recently awarded the North Carolina Schools Go Outside Grant from the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council. Go Outside grants support outdoor field trips and help cover the cost of building outdoor classrooms.
Aberdeen Elementary’s artist-in-residence applied for and received a $14,768 grant to build an outdoor classroom. McKelynn Barber is in her second year working at the school through the AmeriCorps ArtistYear program.
Barber is a dancer by training, so she naturally spends most of her day roving around the school: teaching social and behavioral modification skills through movement, music and dance from different cultures, and organizing extracurricular activities like talent shows. Barber also coordinates and produces the school’s student newscast.
“I’m more of an art liaison where I kind of get to fluctuate between these different roles and different scales of projects,” she said.
“I didn't really have a work space in the school, and the work spaces that I was in didn’t have any windows, so there were times I would just go outside with my laptop.”
Soon she started to wonder: what if teachers had the same option for their students from time to time? So she started reading up on the benefits of being outside. Around the same time, she learned through Principal Dante Poole that applications for the Go Outside grant were still open.
“Research supports the idea that being outside can help decrease behavior challenges in the classroom, issues with focusing and being able to stay on task,” said Barber.
Building and engineering were not part of Barber’s degree in dance, so the process of applying to build a multipurpose outdoor learning space was an experience in project-based learning. She researched the pros and cons of treated lumber and composite decking, pricing hardware and designed standing desks.
When she started, Barber said she didn’t necessarily think that she’d be able to raise the money. But the more the plans came together in her mind, the more she wanted it for her students. So when she got the call last month from Sen. Tom McInnis’ office, she cried tears of relief.
“In my head it was all fun and games but then it was really going to be real,” she said. “I really love those kids and I want them to have all of the best things, and to build the knowledge that we are invested in them.”
Last week Vass-Lakeview Elementary received a $15,000 Go Outside Grant — the largest grant awarded through the program — to expand and upgrade its school garden.
The garden started in 2007 as a collaboration with the support of Good Food Sandhills, as one of 12 gardens in Moore County Schools designed to teach students about growing their own food.
In 2012 the Vass Lions Club stepped in to help work with students in the garden and buy new tools as needed. That relationship was interrupted when the schools closed their doors to volunteers in the first year or so of the pandemic.
With the relaxation of restrictions, Vass-Lakeview principal Michelle Bennett re-established the partnership this year and applied for the Go Outside grant to revitalize the garden as a fully-fledged outdoor learning laboratory with an attached greenhouse.
At Westmoore Elementary, fifth grade teacher Dawn Early received $2,100 to fund a field trip to the Caraway Conference Center and Camp in Randolph County. The experience will tie into her class’ science curriculum with water activities and classes about weather, climate and ecosystems. Students will also get to try out the 250-foot zipline.
The Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council and Trust Fund were established in 2015 by the North Carolina General Assembly in an effort to expand opportunities for children and teens to participate in outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.