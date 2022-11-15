The three outgoing members of the Moore County Board of Commissioners have received one of the state’s highest civilian honors.
During the board’s meeting on Tuesday, state Rep. Jamie Boles presented commissioners Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Bestowed by the governor, the honor recognizes North Carolinians with a proven record of public service.
In being inducted to the order, the commissioners join an exclusive club that includes Maya Angelou, Andy Griffith and Michael Jordan, among other notable individuals with ties to the Old North State.
The recognition comes as the commissioners, who all decided not to seek reelection, prepare to leave their seats on the board next month. They will be succeeded by Jim Von Canon, the top vote-getter in last week’s contest for District I, and by John Ritter and Kurt Cook, who ran unopposed in their bids for districts III and V, respectively.
Graham, a former clerk of superior court for Moore County, is one of only four women to win election to the board, which she has served on since 2014. She made history in 2016 as the first — and to date, only — woman to lead the board as its chairperson.
Boles said Graham has repeatedly shown “initiative, perseverance and leadership” as a commissioner.
“During her tenure there have been four new schools, an addition to a high school and other school facility improvements completed or underway, largely due to her leadership through an educational bond referendum that was overwhelmingly successful,” Boles said, referring to the countywide referendum that passed with support from nearly 80 percent of voters in May 2018.
He added that Graham played an “instrumental” role in the push to build the new, $53 million courthouse currently under construction in downtown Carthage.
“Adequate and secure court facilities for citizens and judicial system employees have remained on the forefront for Mrs. Graham well beyond her years as the clerk of superior court,” said Boles, who went on to call Graham “a catalyst” for recreational facilities like the Moore County Splash Pad that opened in 2019.
Ritter joined the board in 2013 as a representative for District III, which includes his hometown of Robbins. He has since established himself, Boles said, as “an absolutely tireless advocate for his fellow northern Moore County citizens.”
“He ensures this rural area is never overshadowed by the better-known and more affluent areas of the county,” said Boles, adding that Ritter has “exhibited a tenacity to his public service that all who encounter him can only aspire to, and that has been especially so in the last couple years.”
Ritter has remained dedicated to his duties as a commissioner, Boles said, “despite recent significant health challenges faced by he and his wife.” He also served through the passing of his oldest son Eric Ritter, a sheriff’s deputy and retired state trooper who died last year of COVID-19.
“Mr. Ritter has continued to give Moore County citizens 110 percent and has determined he will continue that effort to the end of his term and beyond,” Boles said. “His dedication to showing up and participating and advocating for his constituents despite many personal obstacles would cause anyone who dared grumble about their own life’s challenges to think twice before complaining.”
A Navy veteran and former grants administrator for the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services, Ritter began making an impact on the county long before he took office. He was a charter member of the area’s first rescue squad and was “heavily involved in ensuring adequate water and sewer services” for residents as a member of the county’s Water and Sewer Task Force, Boles said.
Daeke, who also served in the Navy, is a Southern Pines native who previously spent eight years as a councilman in that town. He became the county’s first independent fee appraiser for real estate in 1974, and later taught the trade to a future generation of appraisers as an instructor at Sandhills Community College in the 1990s.
For the past 16 years, Daeke has served on the Moore County Tax Board of Equalization, which he currently chairs. Boles, who praised Daeke’s “property expertise,” said the two-term commissioner “has been dedicated and diligent in addressing the concerns of taxpayers brought before him and has treated everyone with respect and fairness.”
“As a member of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, Mr. Daeke has contributed his time and talents to many successful endeavors of the board, including the construction of new schools, recreation facilities and a courthouse,” Boles said. “His real estate expertise has been especially helpful in navigating the county through numerous projects over the years and his commissioner colleagues have regularly consulted him to ensure wise decisions on behalf of Moore County citizens.”
Graham, Ritter and Daeke were also recognized Tuesday with honors from Frank Quis, the current chair of the commission, and Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
Tuesday’s meeting included an additional presentation recognizing Judy Martin, who since 2001 has served as Register of Deeds for Moore County. She did not seek reelection and will be succeeded by William Britton, a paramedic from Cameron who bested his two opponents in the Republican primary in May and ran unopposed in this month’s General Election.
Boles said a separate event has been planned to celebrate the careers of both Martin and Susan Hicks, who also opted not to seek reelection after spending 12 years as Moore County’s clerk of court.
(2) comments
Coming from the tyrant Roy Shutdown Cooper this award is of questionable value. Maya Angelou was a big phony. See “Dead Poets Society”, Daniel J. Flynn, American Spectator
It IS NOT of questionable value. Congratulations to Catherine Graham, Jerry Daeke and Otis Ritter for having been awarded North Carolina's highest civilian honor.
John Misiaszek
