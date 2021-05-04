Ronald Milewski

Dr. Ronald Milewski, right, with County Chairman Frank Quis.  Laura Douglass/The Pilot

Dr. Ronald Milewski was recognized by the Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for 30 years of dedicated service to the community. The outgoing Moore County EMS medical director is credited with helping to guide, lead the development of and implement the area’s paramedic system.

Public Safety DIrector Bryan Phillips described Milewski as a friend, educator, supporter and mentor. He said his retirement “marks the end of an era.”

Milewski, an emergency medical physician, and Dr. Robert Jacques had the vision and goal to develop and streamline emergency services in Moore County. As a result, Phillips said, an Ad Hoc Committee was appointed in 1985 by the county commissioners to study cost and financing methods.

Ron Milewski older photo

Dr. Ron Milewski in 1984 as the Medical Advisor for a four county area and emergency room physician for what was known then as Moore Memorial Hospital. Contributed photo courtesy of Moore County Public Safety

Milewksi served as a member and chairman of what was to become the Emergency Service Advisory Board for many years, while also continuing to promote and educate citizens about emergency services leading to the establishment of the county’s Advanced Life Support program was established in 1989-90.

In a post shared on Facebook by Moore County Public Safety, Milewski was recognized for providing numerous hours on committees, reviewing protocols, conducting medical review boards with staff and various other tasks as needed to ensure the county’s EMS staff is “Trained to Save, Dedicated to Serve.”

County Commissioner Otis Ritter also spoke during the brief recognition ceremony, noting that he cannot imagine how many lives that Milewski is responsible for saving.

“I have more respect for him than any doctor practicing today,” Ritter said.

Ron Milewski honored

Moore County Public Safety Director Bryan Phillips, second from left, and EMS staff recognized Dr. Ron Milewski, center, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Contributed photo courtesy of Moore County Public Safety

County Chairman Frank Quis also expressed his appreciation to Milewski and the county’s first responders and EMS paramedics, “We are all so appreciative of the hard work from these professionals.”

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days