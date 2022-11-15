The three outgoing members of the Moore County Board of Commissioners were awarded with one of the state’s highest honors on Tuesday.
State Rep. Jamie Boles, whose district includes Moore County, presented commissioners Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Bestowed by the governor, the honor recognizes North Carolinians with a proven record of public service.
In being inducted to the order, the commissioners join an exclusive club that includes Maya Angelou, Andy Griffith and Michael Jordan, among other notable individuals with ties to the Old North State.
The recognition came as the commissioners, who all decided not to seek reelection, prepare to vacate their seats on the board. They will be succeeded by Jim Von Canon, the top vote-getter in last week’s contest for District I, and by John Ritter and Kurt Cook, who ran unopposed in their bids for districts III and V, respectively.
Graham, Ritter and Daeke were also recognized Tuesday with honors from Frank Quis, chair of the commission, and Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
Full coverage of Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners will appear later on thepilot.com and in Sunday’s issue of the newspaper.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
