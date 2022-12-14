About 2,500 Duke Energy customers in the Carthage area are expected to temporarily lose power on Saturday morning as part of a “planned switchover” following the recent attacks on Moore County’s electricity infrastructure, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The outage will only affect the first batch of homes and businesses that regained power after two substations were damaged by intentional gunfire on Dec. 3. Jeff Brooks, communications manager for Duke Energy, said those customers came back online much sooner than the other 42,000 customers who lost power because the company used mobile technology to reconnect them to the grid while the Carthage substation was being repaired.
“Now that the repairs are complete and everything is back up and running on the permanent systems, we just need to move that small number of customers over from the temporary mobile services to the permanent substation,” he said.
Crews will begin transferring customers to the permanent system at 6 a.m. Brooks said service should be restored by 9 a.m., if not earlier.
“We wanted to find a time that was as minimally invasive as possible to make that switchover,” he said. “That time was, in general, the least obtrusive. It’s a three-hour window for the operation, but we’re hopeful we can finish it earlier than that.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.