Al Daniels’ warm and outgoing personality lit up every room. A longtime resident of Seven Lakes and, more recently, Southern Pines, he loved music and traveling. But he and his wife, Annette, were best known in Moore County as perpetual party goers. For 16 years, the couple photographed social events for the Out and About features page for The Pilot.
On Wednesday, April 5, Daniels passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines on Thursday, April 13, at 9 a.m., with Father Kane officiating.
“He was a great guy and a great embodiment of the Sandhills ethos of community first,” says Pilot Publisher David Woronoff. “Al retired here, but he didn’t really have a prior connection, so he made this his town. He wanted to be part of it and he dove in. He went to every event and dressed up in whatever the theme was. He had a way about him that was very endearing and was just delightful to talk to. I will miss him.”
Daniels was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After four years of service, he returned to college and earned a degree in civil engineering. He also played harmonica and sang, and it was his love of music that brought him together with his wife, Annette, while attending class together at Cleveland State University.
Daniels worked in heavy equipment sales and management, traveling in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York, and he and Annette raised four children. The couple retired to the Seven Lakes West community in 1997, as Daniels loved playing golf year round.
Soon after, the Daniels approached former Pilot staffer Ginny Prescott at an event with the idea of taking photographs for the Out and About photo page — since they already attended many events and Al knew cameras.
In a 2013 feature story on the couple, then-reporter Deborah Salomon wrote “They are everywhere. They know everybody. They are the adorable little couple, practically joined at the hip as they wander, purposefully, through social gatherings. Al Daniels – boisterous, energetic, smiling – takes photographs. Annette Daniels – demure, meticulous, soft-spoken – takes down names."
Fair to say that when Al and Annette Daniels arrive at a party, the party has arrived.
"I would be walking through the supermarket and, all of a sudden, a smiling man would jump in my path, with a kind comment on a column I had written," Salomon recalls. 'He shared that smile with everyone. The world needs more people like Al."
“Al was always had such a happy attitude and loved people — and they loved him in return," says Faye Dasen, former features editor of The Pilot. “No matter what type of event he and Annette attended, they always found something about it to enjoy.
“I, as well as many other members of the community, will miss him.”
The couple -- and Al's camera -- were more sought after then the glitziest guests at events.
“Their roster includes luaus, costume parties, black tie affairs – mostly benefits, no weddings or private parties. Wardrobe matters. They wear green to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, jeans to picnics. Annette devotes a room in their Seven Lakes home to clothes. “(To avoid repeats) I keep track of what I’ve worn to every event, including accessories,” Annette Daniels shared with Salomon. She dubbed her wardrobe notebook “the bible.”
Three computers kept track of photos and schedules. In 2012, they attended 92 events – sometimes several a day, mixed in with their own outings. Naturally, every organization wanted a piece of this action, Salomon wrote.
“The way he approached his retirement is a role model for all of us,” Woronoff says. “He stayed engaged. My bet is he had as many friends 25 years younger than him than his own age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.