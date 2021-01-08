The annual MLK Celebration next weekend will feature a caravan through southern Moore County and several virtual events to honor the late leader’s vision of a Beloved Community where racism and divisiveness would no longer be a part of our nation’s social fabric.
“Dr. King’s message is especially relevant now because of the division we’ve witnessed in 2020. This has been so devastating. We need to regroup and rethink how we should treat each other,” said co-organizer Kim Wade. “Otherwise we will self-destruct.”
Co-sponsored by the West Southern Pines Civic Club, town of Southern Pines, Moore County NAACP, Faith Missionary Baptist and STAR 102.5 & WIOZ AM radio, the weekend celebration events are all virtual with the exception of the vehicle caravan.
On Saturday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m., the West Southern Pines Civic Club Brunch features an online gathering with special guest speakers Jackie Covington, Phyllis Dowdy, Sherilla Horton, Robert Jackson, Anthony McCauley, Bertha Shaw, Deonte Wilson, and Pastor Gentry Winfield.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased through the Eventbrite website at www.eventbrite.com/e/133244867987
On Sunday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m., a virtual interfaith service will be conducted by Faith Missionary Baptist Church. There is no cost to participate. To connect and listen in via Zoom, visit the Moore County NAACP webpage at www.moorenaacp.org and click the “Events” tab.
On Monday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m., the community is invited to participate in a MLK Celebration caravan motorcade. Vehicles may begin lining up at 10:30 a.m. at the former Southern Pines Primary School. STAR 102.5 radio and WIOZ 55 AM will rebroadcast historical speeches by Martin Luther King, Jr. to coincide with the caravan, starting at 11 a.m.
Wade said the caravan will follow a similar route as a peaceful protest held last June, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer which sparked a national outcry about racial injustice. Vehicles will travel from Southern Pines on U.S. 1 south, turning north on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen, then onto Morganton Road in Pinehurst, before returning to the school property.
“I want to thank STAR 102.5 for its sponsorship and also thank those at our police departments and fire departments who have volunteered to make sure this event is a success,” Wade said. “(Southern Pines) Deputy Chief Charles Campbell did a fantastic job of making sure everyone was onboard.”
Immediately following the caravan, the Moore County NAACP will host a virtual youth program on Monday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate. To connect and listen in via Zoom, visit the Moore County NAACP webpage at www.moorenaacp.org and click the “Events” tab.
“Dr. King has always been the voice, even now presently, for how important it is that we love and respect each other as human beings,” Wade said. “We need to treat each other with love and respect: that is all we really want. But right now, in this climate we are in, we have to be reminded.”
