During a specially called meeting on Tuesday, the Carthage Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance amending its zoning map to allow new residential development at Little River Resort.
Among other things, the ordinance clears the way for up to 603 standalone, single-family dwellings and 295 “attached” dwellings. The buildings are expected to be constructed during the first three phases of a planned six-stage project.
“Basically, it was approval for Little River to go forth with areas one, two and three,” Tom Robinson, manager of Carthage, said in a phone interview on Thursday. “Their next step is they're negotiating with a developer to come in and actually develop the lots.”
The commissioners’ decision followed a public hearing that was originally set for last August but was repeatedly postponed. Addressing the board in June, Apex businessman Blaine East shared an ambitious plan for the 585-acre property that included a shopping plaza, celebrity chef-affiliated restaurant and $300 million medical complex, among other attractions.
“This is going to be one of the biggest revenue-generators that the town has ever seen, and probably the county other than the hospital and Pinehurst Resort,” East, who has spearheaded several commercial projects in Moore County over the years, said at the time. “This is a catalyst that we’ve never had before in the town of Carthage.”
His proposal was similar to a project he had pitched to Pinehurst leaders in 2014 that never materialized.
Robinson said he is unsure of East’s current level of involvement with the project. East did not attend Tuesday’s meeting and did not respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.
The commercial attractions promoted by East were not discussed during Tuesday’s meeting. The commissioners instead focused on the residential aspect of the project, laying out building standards and conditions for neighborhood density.
“The bottom line is they've got the master plan, they know what they can do, they know the type developments they can do, what the standards are and what's required of them,” Robinson said. “It's all spelled out in that agreement. I think hopefully, finally, they’re to the point where you can actually see something happening.”
Founded in 1917, Little River Resort was once home to an equestrian training facility with polo grounds and a harness racing track. Carthage eventually bought the land and hired golf course architect Dan Maples, who was born near the resort’s namesake river, to design the 18-hole course that would become the property’s centerpiece.
A private developer later bought the resort from the town and built several condominiums along the fairways. The developer sold the resort in 2006 to Little River Partners, a company that East was involved in.
Little River Partners sold the resort the following year to Oceanico Group, a company whose portfolio consisted mainly of golf courses in Portugal.
Records from the Moore County Register of Deeds showed that the National Asset Management Agency of Ireland assumed ownership of the property after taking over loans that Anglo Irish Bank had made to Oceanico Group, which struggled to stay afloat during the global recession.
ECapital Loan Fund, a private equity firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, bought the resort for $6.5 million during a public auction in 2019. The deal included the golf course, which had been closed since a pump station malfunction caused extensive damage to the greens.
Developer David Chapman was reportedly in talks to buy Little River from ECapital Loan Fund in early 2020, but the purchase never moved forward. East and his associates bought the property in March 2021.
