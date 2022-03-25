Orchids are one of the largest, most diverse and widespread families of plants with around 30,000 different species. Its flowers bloom in a stunning array of sizes, colors and patterns.
In a tidy greenhouse on NW Broad Street, Jason Harpster carefully tends several hundred species of orchids. A masterful grower and American Orchid Society associate judge, he uses ‘Southern Pines’ as the name for all of his awarded orchids.
“This is my hometown, the location of my business and the place where I look forward to raising my family,” Harpster said, a touch bleary eyed from lack of sleep courtesy of his infant daughter and toddler son.
Beside these apples of daddy’s eye, Harpster is proud of another new addition. Last year he cultivated a new species of orchid, his fourth unique plant, and the first named to honor a local celebrity.
“‘Southern Pines Dubbs’ was chosen as a cultivar name to not only pay homage to my hometown, but also acknowledge the efforts and awesomeness of one of our citizens,” Harpster said. “Rev. Michael Dubbs, the senior pastor at Community Congregational Church of Southern Pines, has a passion for helping people.”
Bulbophyllum unitubum ‘Southern Pines Dubbs’ HCC/AOS was awarded Aug. 21, 2021, at the Carolinas Judging Center. Judging normally takes place once a month at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden with accredited, associate and student judges traveling from across North Carolina and surrounding states to attend. Awards granted to individual plants are made to a particular cultivar, which must be designated by a permanent cultivar name and the award.
It isn’t a coincidence that ‘Southern Pines Dubbs’ was chosen as a cultivar name for this plant, Harpsters said, “Bulb. unitubum is one of the most interesting and unique species I have seen. Before this flower bloomed, I had never seen petals tipped with globular projections (balls) like ornaments adorning a Christmas tree.”
Harpster became interested in orchids while completing his undergraduate studies at UNC-Asheville. He later received an MBA from UNC-Greensboro and, in 2010, joined his family’s business, Central Security Systems, where he maintains his greenhouse. Harpster estimates he has around 300 different species and counting hybrids, his full collection runs close to 2,000 plants.
“Central Security has been very supportive, sponsoring the orchids, awards and names. It is a way we can give back to the community,” he said. “Friends and customers are welcome to make an appointment with me if they’d like a tour of the greenhouse and to see the orchids that are in bloom.”
Harpster met Dubbs through the Southern Pines Rotary Club. He is one of those guys who always puts service above self, the Rotary motto, he added. “That is one of the things I love and admire about him.”
In addition to his work in the church, Dubbs founded Kids Into Discovery, a nonprofit program to teach photography to children. He also started and spearheads a chess club for students at The Academy of Moore, a public charter school located in Aberdeen. Dubbs himself is an avid wildlife photographer with a special interest in local bird species. In 2020, when the pandemic struck, he and his fiancee set a goal to visit all 41 North Carolina state parks. They repeated that feat in 2021, and intend to keep the streak going in 2022.
“Dubbs, whether he realizes it or not, is a keystone in the community. Few people have the patience to teach photography and chess to children, nor the gumption to challenge the UNC chess club to an exhibition match against his fourth graders. Dubbs is good about sharing his passions,” said Harpster. “He’s even gone to the North Pole to photograph polar bears. I recommend, if you get the chance, to twist his arm so you can hear some of his stories.”
Inspired, Harpster has begun investigating how to establish his own nonprofit to create and support a Southern Pines-based botanical garden. He hopes like Dubbs’ photography organization, he can collaborate with area schools and network with other programs to strengthen the mission and outreach of a botanical garden.
“I’ve learned a lot from him, even in parallel to what I am doing, it is about applying that knowledge. So when I had this flower bloom with globular spheres, I just thought Dubbs is kind of synonymous with things that are round. I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to recognize my friend.”
The spheres on the orchid have a practical purpose: they act as a lure, attracting pollinators to a hairy lip. The flies, gnats, or other potential pollinators are then guided by the dark burgundy stripes on the flower to the column where the reproductive organs are held.
Dubbs laughs at this recollection, “I told Jason, we have nothing to sphere but sphere itself.” And on a more serious note, acknowledged it was a true honor. “I’m thrilled. I told him, when it is in bloom, I want a photo session. The photographer in me wants a great photo when it’s in bloom.”
For now, ‘Southern Pines Dubbs’ is the rarest of rare: the only cultivar of its kind in the world. Bulb. unitubum is an miniature orchid from Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Borneo that is found on the lower trunks of large trees in rainforest margins and semi-deciduous forests.
Harpster tends the orchid on a tree branch with dampened moss around it to emulate how it would grow in the wild. He anticipates it will bloom several times this year – a fairly typical schedule for orchids – though it will need to be self-pollinating.
American Orchid Society (AOS) awards are designed to encourage and to recognize meritorious achievement in all fields of orchid endeavor. Point scales are used to gauge flower quality by evaluating color, form, size, substance, texture, arrangement and floriferousness.
Harpster’s other award-winning cultivars include Rhyncholaeliocattleya (Rlc.) Chris Tomaszkiewicz 'Southern Pines' HCC/AOS.
Since 1929, the wives of sixteen consecutive Presidents have been honored with namesake cattleyas. Most of the hybrids are still in existence today and are kept at the United States Botanical Garden. Harpster said he was honored to be part of this tradition and that his plant is the first of this type to receive an award from the American Orchid Society.
‘Southern Pines Dubbs’ is officially described for judging, in botanical terms, as one flower on one inflorescence; sepals chartreuse, overlaid dark burgundy basally, ciliate; dorsal sepal lanceolate, distally involute, basally striped dark burgundy, lateral sepals falcate; petals charcoal, filiform, tipped with small bug-like spheres; lip ligulate, articulate, light chartreuse, hispid; column chartreuse, overlaid dark burgundy, anther cap burgundy; substance firm; texture waxy.
Fittingly, with such an impressive namesake, the flower is almost as large as the plant.
