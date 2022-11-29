The Southern Pines Town Council will hire a consultant to help it decide whether to end contracting with companies for solid waste collection and bring that service in-house.
If the town chooses to go its own way, it will be somewhat of a return to its past. Cory Albers, the town’s assistant Public Works director of operations, said it was likely in the 1960s when Southern Pines last had in-house waste services.
The town has paid GFL Environmental to collect garbage and recyclables since 2013. The company’s contract will expire in June. When the town reached out for new contracts early this year, GFL was the only that responded in time. Another contractor missed the deadline.
GFL proposed a five-year contract with increased rates. Residents currently pay $20.78 a month for collections: $9.77 for garbage collection in a 95-gallon cart with the option to request a second cart, $3.33 for weekly collection of unlimited 18-gallon bins for recycling, and $7.68 for yard debris.
A small number of businesses pay $13.10 for garbage and recycling collection.
GFL’s new proposal would cost $41.13 a month for comparable service, but staff recommended a second option that would be less costly. That option would entail residents paying $26.68 a month for services with the new contract.
Under that arrangement, garbage collection would include one 95-gallon cart for $11.89 a month and the option to acquire a second cart for an additional $11.89. Recycling would be $4.69 for bi-weekly collections of a 95-gallon cart with a surcharge of the same amount for another cart. Yard debris collections would remain the same, but the cost would increase to $10.10.
Businesses would pay $23.50 for garbage and recycling: $13.50 for a 95-gallon garbage cart and $10 for a 95-gallon recycling cart. They have the option to acquire an additional cart for a surcharge.
One prominent change includes the exclusion of back door pick-up. Residents would be required to wheel their cans to the curb unless someone physically cannot do it.
Council Member Taylor Clement has spearheaded the research for moving to an in-house operation, noting that it could save the town and residents money. She said both Aberdeen and Pinehurst have in-house waste services at rates lower than the contract option.
Albers said it would be difficult to create a new service and train employees, partly because workers would need to have commercial driver licenses to operate garbage trucks.
Clement noted that the Inflation Reduction Act has federal funding available for towns seeking training and the development of such facilities. The act includes support for buying an electric garbage truck.
“It seems like the stars are kind of aligned,” said Council Member Ann Petersen, given the timing of available funds and the expiring contract.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons suggested hiring the consultant to compare the town’s current public works services and waste management needs with neighboring towns to get a better picture of an in-house service and possible alternative plans.
GFL offered to continue its services for six months after the contract expires, giving the council one year to figure out an in-house plan — including whether or not portions of waste management, like recycling or yard debris, are still contracted out.
