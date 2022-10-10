Opioid Epidemic Taking Lives, Overwhelming First Responders in Moore County

Having struggled with drug addiction earlier in his life, Mark Christopher knows the agony of opioid withdrawal firsthand.
“It’s pure torture,” he said. “You’ll do anything, hurt anybody and go against everything you love to get it off of you. The only relief you get is if you close your eyes and go to sleep and dream you’re high, but then you wake up and you’re sick again.”
Christopher, who now works to help others overcome addiction with the nonprofit Samaritan Colony, made it through the ordeal, but many addicts do not. They instead succumb to a cycle of incarceration and relapse that, increasingly, ends with death by overdose.
Moore County officials hope to break the cycle with funds from a landmark settlement with the pharmaceutical companies that abetted the national opioid epidemic.
Christopher was part of a crowd of about 50 addiction specialists, municipal leaders and public safety professionals that participated in a discussion in Carthage last Wednesday on how to spend the county’s $6.2 million share of the settlement. The Moore County Board of Commissioners has elected to use the money, which will be paid out in installments through 2038, to support “evidence-based, high-impact strategies to address the epidemic.”
Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said the “problem is not a new one by any means.” His agency first identified opioid addiction as a community health concern in 2009.
Early efforts to address the problem focused on reducing the number of painkillers in circulation. The Health Department reported that 6 million pills were prescribed in Moore County from 2012 to 2013, a quantity that translated to roughly 60 pills for every person living in the county at the time.
While programs allowing residents to safely discard of their unused or expired medications helped to curtail the profusion of opioids, the underlying issue of addiction grew more pervasive.
“No sector of the community, no municipality, is immune to the opioid problem here in Moore County,” Garner said.
The crisis has escalated in recent years. Bryan Phillips, director of Moore County Public Safety, said reports of opioid overdose have been “continually climbing” since 2020, when his agency recorded 169 overdoses.
Overdoses rose 20 percent in 2021, when 204 were recorded. Phillips said the county is on track to surpass last year’s tally by the end of 2022.
Emergency responders are spending increased time and resources on overdose calls. Phillips recalled a recent incident where paramedics administered Narcan, a medicine that reverses the effects of overdose, to two individuals suffering from cardiac arrest in western Moore County.
EMS units were “back at the same address” less than 12 hours later, he said, to treat one of the same individuals for another overdose.
As demand for Narcan has grown, so has the cost. Phillips said paramedics administered 154 doses locally in 2018, with each dose costing about $12. Both numbers have since more than doubled, with over 330 doses administered this year at $26 per dose.
But Narcan only works if first responders can reach the patient immediately after they overdose. A record 23 overdose deaths were recorded in Moore County in 2020, the most recent year for which county-level data is available.
While the number of fatal overdoses was low compared with other counties, the percentage of local deaths caused by illicitly obtained substances was among the highest in the state. All but two of Moore County’s overdose deaths in 2020 involved drugs that were not prescribed to the user by a medical professional, according to the data.
The epidemic is placing increased strain on law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said deputies spent “several, several hours” last Tuesday investigating a fatal overdose involving a man who died days before his body was discovered by police.
“It’s sad — it truly is — to see what we’re seeing out here,” Fields said. “Young people’s lives are being destroyed.”
The epidemic, he added, is not a problem the county can “arrest our way out of.” He believes it would be more effective to educate residents on the harmful effects of opioids.
Dr. William Johnstone said a patient recovering from a medical operation can become addicted to painkillers in as “little as three to five days.”
“What happens is a dose of 30 milligrams a day ain't cutting it anymore by the end of that week, and they have to double it up to the point where, after a while, they're taking six or eight times a day and it's doing nothing,” he said. “They build up tolerance, which happens over time, to the point where whatever they can get at the doctor's office or on the street corner or wherever is not cutting it anymore so they have to go up in strength and intensity.”
This leads many addicts to dangerous opiates like heroin, which Johnstone said is “cheap and at the top of the heap as far as body rewards.”
After detoxing in rehab or jail, an addict regains their sensitivity to the effects of opioids and opiates. But if the individual relapses, their diminished tolerance may have deadly consequences.
“They go to their same dealer and buy the exact same amount — nothing tainted; the dealer selling the same exact amount to that person — they take it and they die because that tolerance has gone away,” Johnstone said. “Most addicts know that, but their parents, spouses and friends don’t. And that’s where we can make an impact, by educating the people around the person coming out of a treatment facility or coming out of jail.”
The problem is not unique to Moore County. A record 107,622 people died of drug overdose in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with three quarters of those deaths involving opioids. Nearly 4,000 fatal overdoses were linked to North Carolina last year — a 26-percent increase from 2020.
“We're at the deadliest moment in the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” North Carolina state Attorney General Josh Stein said during a recent visit to the county. “We want to turn the tide on this so that fewer people are struggling and fewer people are dying — and we have our work cut out for us.”
Stein said Moore County’s share of the national settlement, which will provide $22.7 billion to state and local governments over the next 18 years, must go toward “prevention, harm reduction, treatment or recovery services” under the terms of the agreement.
The settlement stems from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. The N.C. Department of Justice argued that the epidemic was “created and fueled” by the companies’ “irresponsible marketing and inadequate monitoring.”
An additional $8 billion has been “secured from three other drug manufacturers,” according to Stein.
“We’ve come to the outline of a deal, and now we've got to finalize it,” he said. “The share in North Carolina is inching upwards of $900 million to $1 billion, so there will be more funds coming to you all as we keep doing our jobs to hold these corporations, these drug companies, accountable.”
Representatives from the organizations and town governments that attended last week’s meeting will eventually have a chance to apply for the settlement funds. Their requests will be reviewed by the Moore County Board of Commissioners, which has been tasked with allocating the money.
“We need to hear from all of you how we can be effective,” said Frank Quis, chairman of the board. “We have these resources. We just need to be effective in how we use them.”
Note Governor Cooper wants to legalize illegal drug use. Failed political hopeful Lowell Simon paid for a large billboard between Pinehurst and Carthage extolling the virtues of drug use. Open borders lead to a flood of drugs and drug wars in our streets - in broad daylight. Democrats own this mess. No amount of money will fix this without returning first to strong nuclear families, ending welfare and closing the borders. Vast sums of taxpayer money wasted on the government’s failed “war on drugs” proves this.
Multiple organizations will be vying for those funds. Someone needs to be coordinating the programs to achieve maximum effect, not just doling out money.
Also, interestingly, a question was asked during the meeting if our school district had any drug prevention programs currently in place. Surprisingly, to me anyway, the answer was no. I hope the person who answered the question was incorrect.
John Misiaszek
