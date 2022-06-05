Stephanie Dücker, Vicky Mills and Emily Wacker-Puleo may have just graduated from high school, but they’ve already conducted the kind of intensive research project that few undertake outside of graduate study.
They had plenty to contend with already: applying to colleges and keeping up a full schedule of Advanced Placement courses, all while trying to enjoy the last year of an era in their young lives. But that didn’t stop any of them from adding a 10,000-word research paper to that balancing act — just because they could.
As three of the top students among The O’Neal School’s Class of 2022, they were the first to complete the school’s new Signature Scholars Research Program. Despite having only one year to tackle what’s designed as a two-year program, they all jumped at the chance when Nicole Camastra, chair of the English department at O’Neal and director of the Signature Scholars program, offered it.
“I begged to be in it,” said Vicky Mills, who saw an opportunity to explore a passion for agriculture she’d found working at Flow Farm in Aberdeen during her junior year.
“Agriculture sits at this fascinating intersection of anthropology and geological sciences that I just find so intriguing, and the idea of getting to dedicate time to that interest in my school day was tempting,” she said.
“I had never really had the time to form my own concrete opinions.”
Camastra had that kind of motivation — and that kind of student, compelled by a passion for something beyond their own day-to-day lives — in mind when developing the program. She previously lectured at the University of Georgia, where her students typically returned blank stares when directed to write about anything that interests them.
“Students rarely knew what they were interested in. You can blame any number of things for that, but it’s a fact that students really have a hard time saying ‘This is what drives me,’” she said.
After this year, that won’t be a problem for Vicky, Stephanie or Emily.
“If nothing else, they have, all three of them, earned a perspective,” said Camastra.
Stephanie Dücker has been fascinated since eighth grade by the House of Tudor, which ruled England for most of the 16th century. That’s when she chose its final monarch, Elizabeth I, as her subject for an assignment on someone who has faced adversity in life.
So four years later, she decided to examine the influence of Elizabeth I and four other Tudor women, powerful in their own ways, on the family dynasty. Last summer, Stephanie started to gather primary sources through the British Library online, things like speeches and the Book of Hours owned by Henry VIII’s grandmother, Margaret Beaufort.
“We like to see the role that women have had in society as a straight line from no rights to some rights to all the rights, but it wasn’t that simple. We can see that with their power and influence all the way back to the 15th century,” Stephanie said.
Over the course of her project, Stephanie discovered a passion for untold stories that will stay with her as she goes on to Washington and Lee University to study history.
“History in general isn’t as simple as we want to see it. We like cut-and-dried narratives, but each woman is able to contribute to a sense that it’s much more complicated than we like to make it seem.”
Emily Wacker-Puleo investigated a topic close to home: how insurance policies and healthcare regulations compromise access to healthcare for people living with physical disabilities, like her older brother.
“A lot of it I got to experience through my mom and her telling me stories about when he was younger,” she said. “A part of me just wanted to understand what was happening and how we could better that.”
She plans to attend pharmacy school after graduating from Davidson College, and maybe one day develop medicines for underserved and under-researched conditions.
“There’s a kind of facade of success in the pharmaceutical industry, that if we’re developing a lot of drugs in a short period of time we’re doing something right,” said Emily. “But that’s not necessarily the case as there’s a discrepancy in which illnesses and conditions receive those treatments.”
Before graduating in May, the three seniors presented their findings to their teachers, families and friends in O’Neal’s first Signature Scholars Research Symposium. By then they’d had plenty of practice presenting their projects on a smaller scale to their classmates and other students as young as elementary school.
Those early presentations helped them focus their projects and keep their papers tightly aligned with their thesis.
“I was covering such a broad spectrum of women. It was a balance between wanting to expose the stories of women who had been pushed aside and also being direct and not just leaning on expository: what was their life, instead of the value of it,” Stephanie said.
At 17,500 words, Stephanie’s original draft of “The Hearts and Stomachs of Kings: How Five Women Gave Power to the Tudors in a Period of Agnatic Primogeniture” was nearly twice the assigned length.
“We did have to cut some of it, which was really heartbreaking,” she said.
“There was a lot of me taking out parts and really reducing it to why she matters, not only to me who finds her fascinating, but also to the overall Tudor narrative.”
Emily blended her research on insurance policy with personal accounts of adults with disabilities who have had to navigate those policies. In her paper, titled “Healthcare Regulation and Access for American Adults with Physical Disabilities,” she argued that social attitudes toward disability create systematic barriers to medical access and, in turn, thwart opportunities for those with disabilities to live independent lives.
Despite the unwieldy academic titles of their papers, the three authors tried to gear their research toward universally accessible conclusions.
“I didn’t want it to seem like my soapbox. Instead I honed in on the fact that most people in their lives will use the system,” Emily said.
“It’s a systematic lack of access and not a personal issue. The underlying condescending attitudes that the health care system, and the regulations put out by it, affect every single person in some way, some less directly than others.”
Vicky combined U.S. Department of Agriculture reports on soil, pests and climate patterns with her own experience helping produce organic fruits and vegetables. Her report “Adaptations for the United States Agronomy: Applications of Traditional Agricultural Methods in the Face of a Changing Climate” explored the potential of centuries-old practices in today’s farms.
Those include a soil additive called biochar, created by burning wood or other biological material in a low-oxygen environment, and the use of naturally occurring pesticides like neem oil.
“I would first define the problem that I wanted to solve in agriculture and I would search the USDA climate data and their projections,” Vicky said. “I played kind of a matching game between traditional agricultural methods and problems that are arising in agriculture because of climate change.”
The end result — food, and more sustainably produced at that — everyone can relate to.
“People like knowing where their food comes from, at least to some extent. So I guided my research with a narrative about planting your farm and how crops get planted,” said Vicky. ”There’s already a cyclical narrative to be had, I just pasted things in.”
The project opened Vicky’s eyes to her own potential in the sciences after devoting much of her free time as a student to the arts. Now she’s planning to study environmental science and policy at Smith College.
The two Class of 2023 scholars have already taken a course on research methodology, written a research proposal, identified credible sources and experts on their chosen topics, and planned schedules for the next year of research and writing. There are five rising juniors entering the program this fall.
Looking back, Stephanie said that though the prospect of writing 10,000 words was daunting at the outset, it was a fun challenge because she could have easily spent all of her spare time researching the Tudors even without the assignment.
“The best thing is to start with something that you really love and that you can see yourself sitting with for two years. The writing part will come naturally,” she said. “Even if you don’t see yourself as a great writer, if you see yourself being able to research and read and think about the Tudors, pharmaceutical research, farming, day and night, that’s the most important part of it.”
