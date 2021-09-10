Over the last 50 years, thousands of students, families, teachers and trustees have built the reputation The O’Neal School enjoys today.
But to the extent the school owes its endurance beyond its first few years to one man, that person would be its first headmaster: Bob Haarlow.
When Wallace O’Neal Day School opened its doors on Sept. 7, 1971, it didn’t yet have any. Its 35 students, ranging from fourth grade to sixth, started class at The Campbell House in Southern Pines while they waited for three mobile homes to be installed out on Airport Road.
It was an inauspicious start, but the school’s four-person teaching staff didn’t have enough experience to expect anything else. They were all under the age of 30 and had nine years of teaching experience between them.
Haarlow was the group’s elder statesman at all of 27, with five years teaching elementary school in Honolulus and Kansas City under his belt on top of his Princeton degree.
“To make matters even more questionable, our board of trustees had very little experience in building and running an independent day school,” he said. “But together, we made a pretty darn good team, although we flew by the seat of our pants on a number of occasions.”
This week Haarlow was the guest of honor at O’Neal’s 50th Founders Day Celebration in the Hannah Marie Bradshaw Activities Center, along with members of the school’s founding board of trustees.
The school’s original name honored Mary Elaine Meyer O’Neal’s donation of 20 acres on Airport Road in honor of her late husband Wallace O’Neal, a prominent civic leader and Realtor. Her daughter, Heidi Hall Jones, later donated another 20 acres.
Haarlow recalls his hiring as an unlikely circumstance. The school’s founding board of trustees had already committed to a fall 1971 opening when Haarlow heard about the job from a colleague. He was the final candidate interviewed for the position in April of that year.
“With school opening in several months and no other candidates on the list, the board had to either delay the opening of school for a year — which they couldn’t do — or they had to hire me,” he joked.
Dedication of the first permanent building, Taws Hall, came in 1975. O’Neal graduated its first class of seniors in 1977. The school’s name was officially abbreviated in 1985, the same year a Lower School building was added.
In the coming weeks, O’Neal will commemorate its 50th anniversary with another, smaller addition: a life-sized likeness of Bob Haarlow, cast in bronze.
On Tuesday, school alumni recalled their time at O’Neal during the school's early years and the man who defined that time in their lives more than any other aspect of the school.
Elizabeth Webster, class of 1979, remembers little about interviewing as a prospective student beyond being somewhat intimidated by the white walls of the First Union bank branch in Southern Pines. Little did she know at the time, the “tall man with the kind demeanor” would coach her through math problems, basketball and softball games, and life.
“You wanted to succeed just to make him proud. He knew what each student needed, and he made sure they got what they needed,” Webster said.
“I wish you knew how very much you mean to each of us,” Webster said in tribute to Haarlow. “You always put others first, you loved us when we didn’t love ourselves, you always had a word of encouragement or a wisecrack. You always had, and still have, a big smile on your face. You truly are the Golden Rule personified.”
Haarlow’s sons Jeff and Chris attended and graduated from O’Neal. Jeff Haarlow now teaches physical education and coaches basketball there.
He said that during his father’s 14 years in the headmaster’s office, he built an institution that’s in a way an extension of himself. Haarlow’s knack for bringing out the best in people has become O’Neal’s stock-in-trade.
“Dad’s gifts are caring for people. Dad’s gifts are listening to people. Dad’s gift was making people feel as if they were the most important people in the room,” said Jeff Haarlow.
“Dad developed those gifts at O’Neal by surrounding himself with wonderful people, creating a nurturing environment where people are cared for, creating confident, independent thinkers and empowering them to do very special things.”
After 14 years at O’Neal, Haarlow moved on to Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia and he has since been a principal and headmaster at several private college preparatory and golf-focused schools in South Carolina.
But it is O’Neal that he helped develop in his image of the ideal education, O’Neal where his grandchildren are students, and O’Neal where he’s happy to see his legacy preserved.
“O’Neal is a place that cares, and believes in the worth and dignity of each and every student, believes that education should be a joyful experience: a time to learn and a time to laugh, a time to make mistakes and learn from them, a time to acquire new friends and new interests, a time to take an interest in other lives, a time to grow intellectually, a time to develop a strong work ethic, a time to develop a strong sense of right and wrong. In short, an O’Neal education is a time to develop one’s best self,” Haarlow said.
“I am touched, so honored, to have my presence remain on this campus for years to come in the form of this beautiful piece of art. However this statue, and this moment today, are so much bigger than me. This statue is for the many who’ve been a part of this marvelous school for over 50 years. My hat is off to all of you.”
