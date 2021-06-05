O’Neal Repeats As The Wells Fargo Cup Champions
The O’Neal School has won the NCISAA 2A Wells Fargo Cup Champions for the second consecutive awarding year.
The Wells Fargo Cup is awarded annually to the top athletic program across North Carolina. Schools win the award in each division based on points earned throughout the academic school year.
Beginning summer workouts on June 15, 2020, the O’Neal Athletic Department never paused, completing all three athletic seasons without a single hiccup. Along the way, the Falcons thrived, seeing successes across their programs. Nine of the 15 O’Neal Varsity Teams earned points towards the Wells Fargo Cup by finishing in the top eight during NCISAA postseason, including Boys and Girls Cross Country, Girls Golf, Boys and Girls Swimming, Boys Soccer, Girls Basketball, and Boys and Girls Track and Field.
“This is a very well-earned award for our school,” said Athletic Director James Franklin. “There are so many people that make winning the Wells Fargo Cup possible. Our Head of School, John Elmore and his administration provide support and guidance. Our coaches foster an environment of high performance and our student-athletes dedicate endless hours to be the best they can be. We are incredibly proud of everyone’s grit and staying power this year – during unprecedented times.
"O’Neal has a culture of excellence and it played out in the form of winning the Wells Fargo Cup again.”
The Falcons last won the Wells Fargo Cup in the 2018-2019 school year, which marked the first time since 2000-2001 when the school began competing in the 2A Division. With last year being cut short due to the COVID pandemic, there was no Wells Fargo Cup awarded by the NCISAA. From the 1990-1991 school year through 2000-2001, O’Neal won the then Wachovia Cup seven times competing in the 1A Division.
