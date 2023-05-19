Two rising ninth graders have been chosen to receive four-year scholarships at The O’Neal School.
Joseph Lucas has been awarded the Helen Pringle Holmberg Scholarship. Hudson Harless is the recipient of the Hannah Marie Bradshaw Scholarship.
The Holmberg and Bradshaw scholars are selected based on the students’ demonstration of scholastic ability, leadership potential and strength of character. The scholarship process included an extensive application with essays and an interview with members of O’Neal’s Board of Trustees and O’Neal Head of School John Elmore.
The Helen Pringle Holmberg Scholarship is given in honor of Helen Holmberg Herbert, an O’Neal graduate, and the school’s first John Motley Morehead Scholarship recipient. Helen’s father, the late Centre W. Holmberg, Jr., served as chairman of O’Neal’s Board of Trustees.
Current O’Neal students who meet grade point average requirements and are nominated by O’Neal faculty are considered. This scholarship recognizes leadership, scholarship, moral force of character and physical vigor.
Joseph Lucas is the son of Manly and Anna Lucas of Sanford. He is the 25th Holmberg Scholar. This year as an eighth grader, Joseph has been a three-sport athlete playing on the varsity boys soccer team at O’Neal as well as the middle school basketball and golf team. He is also the team captain of his travel soccer team, the SASL Red Vipers.
Joseph volunteers at events held by the Kiwanis Club of Lee County as well as with his church youth group. Joseph has an interest in the stock market and economics, and he is a history and geography enthusiast. He is a self-taught piano player and likes to play chess.
The Hannah Marie Bradshaw Scholarship is given in memory of Hannah Marie Bradshaw. Hannah spent half of her life as an O’Neal student, and she loved the school as a positive place that helped her reach her true potential. Students not currently enrolled at O’Neal are considered.
Hudson Harless is the son of Robert and Ashley Harless from Fairfax, Virginia. He is the 19th recipient of the scholarship. Hudson has participated in a highly competitive robotics club, math club and design competitions. He plays golf and tennis and enjoys building LEGOS, flying drones, driving RC cars, and target practice shooting with his father.
Applications for these scholarships are accepted at the beginning of each calendar year. Visit The O’Neal School website for more information.
