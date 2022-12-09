Police officers survey the perimeter line of the West End substation Saturday night looking for bullet casings and other evidence while Duke Energy crews inside the fence study one of the large pieces of equipment damaged in an attack earlier.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields speaks at the podium Sunday, less than 24 hours after an attack on two power substations crippled more than half of the county.
Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
It’s been a week since a gunfire attack on two local power substations left nearly half of Moore County in the dark. While people get back to their busy pre-Christmas rush and gossip continues almost unabated in social media and community circles, investigators from local, state and federal agencies are continuing a meticulous plan to try to bring the parties involved into custody.
“The Moore County Sheriff's Office and the FBI continue to ask for the public's help to learn who is responsible for shooting two electrical substations causing a massive power outage. We are grateful for the hundreds of tips we have received and the outpouring of support for our community,” the latest post on social media from the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who knows anything regarding the power station attacks is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (910) 947-4444.
The tip line has been active, but investigators have declined to comment on what they’ve heard, learned or discerned in the days since the Saturday night attack on power transmission substations in Carthage and West End.
The investigation includes everything from gathering evidence — an undisclosed number of spent bullet casings have been collected — to tracking social media leads to taking out search warrants for further evidence to seeking footage from any security cameras in the area of the substations.
Richard Maness, chief deputy for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed in recent days that search warrants were applied for, but he did not specify the status or the level at which the warrants were applied for, or whether a judge had granted the warrants.
ABC News reported Wednesday that federal warrants have also been sought. CNN, citing law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, reported that nearly two dozen shell casings were found.
Maness did not confirm either report.
The attack in Moore County comes less than a week after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin on the summary of terrorism threats to the country.
The statement, sent out on Nov. 30, said that the country is in a heightened threat environment.
“Targets of potential violence include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents,” the bulletin said.
The sheriff’s office has not released a motive for the attacks or whether it could in any way be connected to a drag show that was going on in Southern Pines Saturday evening. That event had drawn a number of protesters and counter protesters out in front of the downtown Sunrise Theater prior to the performance.
“The sheriff’s office investigators, along with our partners in the FBI and the State Bureau of Investigation, continue to leave no stone left unturned. We are looking at every angle,” Maness briefed the media on Tuesday.
In the first days of the power outage, there was an abundance of information, especially from Moore County officials who wanted to get out news about curfews, emergency operations or available help for residents.
But as power returned and residents resumed their normal lives and the investigation labored on, new details have been few and far between.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields asked residents for their patience as the updates waned, saying that releasing detailed information about the investigation could “jeopardize” it.
“Before we go into talking about possible suspects and leads publicly before the person is even charged or arrested, we could jeopardize being able to hold them accountable,” Fields said. “We ask all our citizens here in Moore County to please be patient with us.”
Meanwhile, the Governor's Office, Duke Energy and Moore County have matched contributions for a $75,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest.
One thread investigators are almost certainly looking at is whether the Moore County attacks could be connected to similar episodes elsewhere in the state and country.
Reports from Oregon this past week show a similar trend of attacking power infrastructure that occurred weeks before the attacks in Moore County. KOIN in Portland reports a federal memo sent out saying, “Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using hand tools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”
These attacks were reported in mid-November.
A similar attack also happened in Craven County in the Marysville area of North Carolina earlier in November, with power quickly rerouted by Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative to result in power outages lasting for two hours.
The cooperative also called the incidents an act of “vandalism,” much like the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initially reported last Saturday night.
Kent are you referring to County Commissioner, Nick Picerno and his wife standing next to Emily Grace Rainey? That photo as well as the one with Sheriff Ronnie Fields' embrace of EGR circulating on social media. Shouldn't Sheriff Fields arrested Rainey for providing false information to law enforcement after she made the comment, 'the power in Moore County is out and she knows who did it?" Or is that more of her "gaslighting" her "psyops" training as a former military officer?
Sir you can't seem to come to terms with government involvement in our schools. Your comments have become stale as two week old bread.
You're someone that the Sheriff should talk to. You may know who did it, or know someone who knows who did it. The perp and you travel in the same ideological circles.
