It’s been a week since a gunfire attack on two local power substations left nearly half of Moore County in the dark. While people get back to their busy pre-Christmas rush and gossip continues almost unabated in social media and community circles, investigators from local, state and federal agencies are continuing a meticulous plan to try to bring the parties involved into custody.

“The Moore County Sheriff's Office and the FBI continue to ask for the public's help to learn who is responsible for shooting two electrical substations causing a massive power outage. We are grateful for the hundreds of tips we have received and the outpouring of support for our community,” the latest post on social media from the sheriff’s office said.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Comment deleted.
Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

Kent are you referring to County Commissioner, Nick Picerno and his wife standing next to Emily Grace Rainey? That photo as well as the one with Sheriff Ronnie Fields' embrace of EGR circulating on social media. Shouldn't Sheriff Fields arrested Rainey for providing false information to law enforcement after she made the comment, 'the power in Moore County is out and she knows who did it?" Or is that more of her "gaslighting" her "psyops" training as a former military officer?

Sir you can't seem to come to terms with government involvement in our schools. Your comments have become stale as two week old bread.

Report Add Reply
Albert Mangum

[happybirthday][happybirthday]

Report Add Reply
Albert Mangum

[offtopic][offtopic]

Report Add Reply
Comment deleted.
Jim Tomashoff

You're someone that the Sheriff should talk to. You may know who did it, or know someone who knows who did it. The perp and you travel in the same ideological circles.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days