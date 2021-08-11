A Southern Pines woman died after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 1 Tuesday night when she walked into oncoming traffic after being involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Jessica Lynn Perkins, 41, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after she was transported from the scene of the accident near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Cranes Creek Road around 8:30 p.m., according to the report by the Highway Patrol.
The report said that Perkins was involved in a two-car collision when her car was going at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle while going northbound on U.S. 1. After the collision, she exited the vehicle and was walking southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 1 when she was hit by a Toyota pickup truck driven by Frank Staples.
No charges were filed and no injuries were reported to Staples following the accident.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported from the scene and airlifted to a local trauma center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.