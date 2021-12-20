An Asheboro woman was arrested by the Moore County Sheriff's Office last week and faces child abuse charges after a 1-year-old child was taken to a UNC medical center after suffering physical injuries.
In a release from the Sheriff's Office, Destiny Hoschouer, 22, was arrested and charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.
She was jailed under a $500,000 bond and has a first appearance in court on Jan. 6.
The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Matthew Curtis Ingram, 29, of West End, in relation to this case. Ingram has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse Wednesday. Responding deputies went to a residence in West End where they located a child with apparent physical injuries. The child was immediately removed from the home and medically evaluated at UNC Medical Hospital.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, this case is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444
