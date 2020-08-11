North Carolina’s decision to remain under phase two of its coronavirus reopening plan until at least Sept. 11 has forced organizers of the third annual Sandhills Motoring Festival to cancel this year’s event.
Normally held on Memorial Day weekend, the festival was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic in hopes that restrictions on the size of public gatherings would be relaxed by then.
“We’re obviously disappointed for Moore County residents, our sponsors, our entrants and everyone who supports the Sandhills Motoring Festival,” said Marvin Waters, president of the organization. “We, like so many others, will be so happy when 2020 and COVID-19 are behind us. We look forward to staging the event that we had planned this year in 2021.”
Waters said the event is expected to return to its traditional Memorial Day weekend next year. Proceeds from the festival benefit scholarships for the automotive program at Sandhills Community College.
The inaugural event raised $5,000, and last year, organizers presented a check for $7,500, according to Waters. He said the goal is to raise $10,000 at the next one.
The festival draws several thousand people, including spectators, sponsors, entrants and others to the area.
Waters, a Porsche Club of America member, and Mercedes-Benz Club of America members Steve Redwine and Bill Faison founded the Sandhills Motoring Festival in 2018. They were looking to fill the void after the Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance ended its successful run in 2017. It featured rare and vintage automobiles in a judged competition.
The first event was primarily based at the Little River Resort, though it did feature a display of cars at Tufts Park in the Village Green as part of the weekend events.
Last year, organizers struck a sponsorship deal with the village of Pinehurst to stage its cars on the streets in the historic downtown for the first “Concours in the Village” on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Despite the heat, the event drew rave reviews from participants, spectators and local businesses.
Waters said the formal tie-in with the village “really took us to the next level.”
Under the sponsorship agreement, the village closed the streets in the downtown, provided the use of Tufts Parks and the mobile stage for the awards ceremony.
This year, the event was to again be centered in Pinehurst, with the Pine Crest Inn and Homewood Suites serving as the host hotels, Waters said.
The only thing not taking place in the village would have been a private Hangar Party at the Moore County Airport that Saturday night, according to Waters.
Because of the pandemic, the festival had planned to institute a number of measures to ensure the safety of spectators and car owners that included providing masks, encouraging social distancing, and setting up hand sanitizer stations throughout the village.
The current phase two restrictions by the state limit the size of mass gatherings to a maximum of 25 people, which would have posed significant challenges for the festival.
Waters said they were excited about the plans for this year’s festival, which was going to be “bigger and better” than the year before. He said that will still be the case for next year, with a weekend of events.
More than 125 automobiles in 14 classes were expected to take part in the judged competition, and other beautiful luxury automobiles were to be showcased.
Waters said after last year’s event that it was a success by nearly every measure. He said it was sold-out in terms of the entries, and estimated that 3,500 to 4,000 spectators came out during the day, despite the 90-plus-degree heat.
This year’s event was also sold out.
He said the best source for additional information on the festival is the organization’s website at www.sandhillsmotoringfestival.com.
Contact David Sinclair at (910) 693-2462 or dsinclair@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.