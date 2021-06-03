It’s an intensely personal question: What do you do when you lose one of the most important people in your life?
Miranda Smith searched for the answer for a few months after her grandmother’s death two years ago. But she knew she’d found it as soon as she saw the Ulman Foundation’s advertisement in her Instagram feed.
Peggy Smith, known to her family as “Jam,” had been more like a third parent than a grandparent in Miranda’s childhood. Her house was where Smith spent summers while her parents were working.
The relationship never faltered from there. Even as an overextended high school student, Smith used her 15-minute breaks from work at the Just Save supermarket in Robbins to drive over for a quick hello. Jam steadfastly greeted her with a sandwich, lemonade and fresh watermelon.
Smith had just finished her first year at N.C. State University when Jam was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. When she passed away three months later, Smith felt unmoored, unsure how to proceed without her.
That hopelessness was short-lived, thanks to the almost mystical ability of social media algorithms to tell us what we need.
In Smith’s case, that was a way forward: on two wheels, destination San Francisco.
The Ulman Foundation offers support to young adults seeking cancer treatment at Johns Hopkins University with everything from living expenses while they’re in the area to fertility preservation before their treatment. The foundation also supports groups of young adult cancer survivors in nine cities, including Raleigh, as they return to a fully active lifestyle.
“They’ve created really beautiful communities around this in different areas,” said Smith.
Each summer, the Ulman Foundation’s 4K for Cancer sends college-aged cyclists and runners — who participate relay-style — from Baltimore to the West Coast to help raise funds and awareness for the foundation’s work.
The 4,000-mile trek started as an informal effort by Johns Hopkins undergraduates in 2001 before the Ulman Foundation took over in 2011. The event has raised $7 million over the years.
This year’s ride departs Baltimore on June 20. Over the next 49 days, Smith and about 30 other participants will cover an average of 75 miles each day on their way through the Midwest and Montana and back down through Wyoming, Idaho and Nevada.
They’ll spend the night in churches, schools and civic centers. A support van will carry their sleeping gear and clothes ahead to each night’s stop, and scout around for lunch donations.
It’ll be Smith’s first time traveling further west than Texas, and she’ll do it under her own power. The Ulman Foundation provided her with a high-performance Jamis Ventura road bike — in teal.
“It's easily the nicest bike I’ve ever owned in my life,” she said.
She’d originally planned to participate in 2020, before COVID-19 forced cancellation of last year’s 4K for Cancer three weeks before the scheduled departure date.
That’s given her a year to get acquainted with her new wheels and get ahead of supply chain issues.
“A lot of bike parts come from Europe so it’s been hard to get some things,” said Smith. “This year for people who just joined, they're not providing bicycles because there’s no way to ship an entire bicycle.”
As a trial run Smith is spending the first two weeks of June cycling the Mountains-to-Sea trail from Clingmans Dome to Nags Head, planning her own route to spend the night with friends along the way, before loading the bicycle into her Prius and heading for Baltimore.
In the summer of 2019, three months cast into question everything in Smith’s life. Now three months in the summer of 2021 will be the adventure of a lifetime.
“If I wasn’t doing this, this summer I’d probably be interning for the town of Robbins as their grant intern,” she said.
The 4K for Cancer route will take participants through Chicago, national parks including Wyoming’s Grand Teton, and Napa Valley vineyards. Smith is leaving any trepidation to her family to hold on her behalf.
“It’s such a weird thing to think about getting to see all these new cool places, and on a bicycle,” Smith said.
“For the most part my friends have been really supportive, my family’s been mostly supportive. They’re obviously just concerned about safety and general things like that.”
No matter what shape her bicycle is in when she gets to San Francisco, she plans on shipping it back to North Carolina. If the ride ends on Aug. 7 as planned, she’ll have just enough time to do that before hopping on an overnight flight back to RDU for her last first day of band camp.
She’d make time to swing through Robbins on her way back, but on this trip she knows her grandmother will be with her with every turn of her wheels.
“She would be worried sick,” said Smith.
Or, as a friend put it: “I realize how much Jam would kill you, but she would be so proud of you at the same time.”
“She would be upset at me for making such a fuss about her.”
Smith will be posting updates over the summer on Instagram at miranda_bikes. For more information about the 4K for Cancer fundraiser, visit bit.ly/mirandabikesfundraiser.
My brother Keith Misegades rode his bike alone from Kitty Hawk, NC to the Oregon coast some years ago. He stopped by Southern Pines to visit our mother. See his log at Crazyguyonabike.com
