Simone Biles, the nation’s most decorated gymnast, earned more than a Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Her decision to withdraw from the team final and individual all-around events earned the respect and support of the mental health community.
Ashley Baker, executive director of Linden Lodge, also views her sacrifice as an opportunity to break down the stigma that is often associated with severe mental illness.
“If Simone Biles had an apparent physical injury that you could see, no one would have questioned her ability to compete in that condition. You can’t see mental health, but that doesn’t mean it is not just as real. So why should we expect her to compete in a sport where she could very well hurt herself if she is not in the right frame of mind?”
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness. The most common prevalence falls within anxiety disorders, but one in 20 Americans experience serious mental illness.
The Linden Lodge Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that provides a safe “home like” residence and development programs for men and women with serious and persistent mental illness.
“Our residents have chronic and severe mental illness. People will often ask, what does that look like? The answer is that every single day is a struggle for them. They need daily reassurance, daily reminders that they are worthy people. They want to be treated as anybody would want to be, with respect.”
Baker, who stepped into her new role in May, said her priority focus is helping Linden Lodge’s residents get back into the community. Several hold part-time jobs or volunteer regularly with area organizations.
“For most people, the past year with COVID-19 has affected our mental health. But for our residents, it has been especially hard. They need that social interaction that was severely restricted last year,” she said. “Getting back to work and volunteering, doing activities, is important for their self-esteem and self-confidence.”
Educating the public and those who serve the public is another important aspect of Linden Lodge’s work in the community.
Recently, the facility hosted a Crisis Intervention Team training with representatives of law enforcement agencies participating from across the state. The goal of the program is to equip and prepare officers to deal with a mental health situation or individual struggling with a crisis event.
Baker said the event is also reciprocal. She said many people with mental health concerns may also be fearful of police, including some residents of Linden Lodge.
“This training event allows them to talk to officers and the officers can ask them questions. It helps to make sure they both are safe and helps to build that relationship.”
Prior to joining Linden Lodge, Baker worked at Sandhills Community College teaching in the Adult Basic Education program for continuing education and hotel/restaurant management courses. She and her family settled in Moore County in 2007, and formerly operated the Inn at the Bryant House bed and breakfast in Aberdeen.
In her role at Linden Lodge, she oversees a small staff that provides residents with meal and medication assistance, transportation and social activities. Linden Lodge receives no state funding, instead relying on residents' insurance, small monthly rent payments, and donations through the Linden Lodge Foundation.
Upcoming fundraisers include a scavenger hunt-style quest through Moore County on Saturday, Aug. 21, to benefit the Linden Lodge Foundation. Teams, in vehicles, will leave Sandhills Alliance Church, starting at 9 a.m. A pizza dinner follows with prizes awarded based on correct distance traveled, questions answered and more. Entry fee is $50 per vehicle, register now for the Awareness Road Rally at www.lindenlodgenc.org
Linden Lodge is also sponsoring a charity golf tournament at Pinewild Country Club on Oct. 4.
Volunteers are also needed to lead enrichment classes for the residents at Linden Lodge. For more information, visit http://lindenlodgenc.org/
