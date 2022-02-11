An 1850 visit to Birkenhead Park in Liverpool, England, was a lightbulb moment for Frederick Law Olmsted Sr. The man who would become known as the father of landscape architecture was inspired by the restorative nature of the public green space.
“I was ready to admit,” wrote Omsted, “that in democratic America there was nothing to be thought of as comparable to this People’s Garden.”
Eight years later, Olmsted partnered with English architect Calvert Vaux to win a design competition for New York City’s Central Park. Olmsted would go on to launch his own design firm that completed more than 500 projects, including dozens of public parks, landscapes at national monuments, the private landscape of the 12,500-acre Biltmore Estate in western North Carolina and, notably, here in Moore County, the village of Pinehurst.
Pinehurst was designed with an egg-shaped village green anchoring the then-100-acre town’s curvilinear system of roads named Azalea, Magnolia, Chinquapin, Woodbine, Laurel, Palmetto, Dogwood, Orange, Holly, Elm, Beech, and Sycamore. His layout contained no straight lines or sharp angles. Instead the looping nature of the roads upon the landscape suggested “leisure, contemplativeness, and happy tranquility," according to documentation filed with the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, dated Aug. 14, 1973.
Olmsted’s firm had been hired by James Walker Tufts to design a New England-style village. Tuft’s vision was a winter resort that people of varying means could visit to recuperate from respiratory and other ailments, which soon shifted to more of a leisure resort. Architects from Boston designed the hotels, boarding houses and cottages, and in late 1895, the first guests arrived at the Holly Inn – strategically located at the top of the village green.
“Olmsted saw the capability of landscape design to have beneficial impacts, whether it is physical health or mental health. He viewed landscape design as a way to bring people together,” said Dede Petri, president and CEO of the National Association for Olmsted Parks.
During his lifetime, Olmsted saw a society that had rapidly become urban in nature. People living in close quarters created public health needs, particularly related to sanitation, and the country was still deeply divided by the Civil War.
“Landscape became his hoped for solution to bring together American people to treat each other with civility and respect,” Petri said. “Clearly his landscape design work is important, especially as we come out of this pandemic dealing with our own divisions. The ideas that he was thinking about, the whole concept of the psychological benefits of landscape design have an amazing relevance in our time.”
On Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m., Women of the Pines welcome Petri for a special speaking engagement at Pinehurst Village Hall that is open to the public. The event is part of Olmsted 200, a nationwide bicentennial celebration of Olmsted’s 200th birthday in 2022. The National Association for Olmsted Parks, founded in 1980, is dedicated to advancing the life and legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted.
Petri has authored or co-authored studies including Restoring the Olmsted Woods, Washington National Gardens: A Guide for Families; and Profiles, Handbook of American Women’s History and Losing America’s Memory. A magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College with an A.B. in American history and literature, Petri also graduated from Harvard Law School, where she was the first woman president of the Harvard Journal on Legislation.
Petri served as general counsel and congressional liaison for the National Endowment for the Humanities and as senior vice president of the Recording Industry Association of America. She held leadership roles in a range of organizations including serving as the 42nd president of The Garden Club of America, a national nonprofit founded in 1913, with 18,000 club members around the country. Petri also served on the boards of the Friends of the National Arboretum, U.S. Capitol Historical Society, Casey Trees and the Paine Art Center and Gardens, and was chairman of the garden committee of All Hallows Guild, Washington National Cathedral, where she spearheaded the restoration of the Olmsted Woods. Petri currently serves on the advisory board of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and on the boards of the Aldo Leopold Foundation and Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association.
“He really did view landscape design for its social and cultural impacts, as well as its beauty. He brought an aesthetic sense and a scientific sense,” said Petri. “We are hoping people will think of 2022 as an Olmsted pilgrimage year. We are encouraging parks and landscapes, and communities like Pinehurst, to take the whole year to explore the legacy of Frederick Olmsted.”
Known to many as the father of American landscape architecture, Olmsted first visited the South as a journalist for the New York Times. He later served as an administrator for New York’s Central Park, then with the U.S. Sanitary Commission and, later, the Mariposa Mining Company in California. In 1865, he devoted all of his efforts – and experiences he’d gained along the way.
Olmsted was the first to take on landscape architect as a professional title, and viewed his work not just as a craft, but as fine art.
Petri was first exposed to Olmsted’s legacy while she was a college student. Later, when she was involved with the National Cathedral’s All Hallows Guild, in Washington, D.C., and restoring five acres of woodlands that Olmsted designed for the grounds, she said she became fascinated with his entire life story.
“I read as many books as possible about his life and work. I became mesmerized. He was such a multi-faceted person. It wasn’t just landscape design but also his news reporting, analyzing slavery and other issues, and his work in sanitation and as a scientific farmer experimenting with drainage,” Petri said. “He had all of the facets, and when he was 43 years old, he melded all these experiences into bringing landscape architecture into our social, cultural and environmental realm.”
Petri said she was asked to speak in Pinehurst about “A walk in the park, that is the phrase we use. Olmsted was revolutionary about park-making, he believed parks should belong to all Americans as part of the pursuit of happiness.”
Also in 2022, the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is producing two commemorative coins to honor Olmsted and Donald Ross, as part of the yearlong celebration of what would have been Ross’s 150th birthday and Olmsted’s 200th birthday. Ross is the famed golf architect who designed Pinehurst No. 2 and hundreds of other courses across the country. In addition, Keep Moore County Beautiful will be holding a special clean-up event on April 26, Olmsted’s birthday.
