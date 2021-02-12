The 100 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Southern Pines is blocked off to traffic Friday while contractors remove several aged and diseased streetscape trees.
New, healthy younger trees will be planted to take their place as part of the town's "landmark landscape" fund.
Southern Pines has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation with a Tree City USA designation for 40 years, marking it as one of the longest running award recipient communities in the state.
