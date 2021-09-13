Old Glory Relay

The Old Glory Relay is an epic journey over 2,400 miles, connecting some 5,000 volunteer runners between NYC and Atlanta.

An epic journey began on Sept. 11 in New York City when Old Glory was unfurled and culminates on Veterans Day in Atlanta. Over 62 days, the American flag will be carried by volunteers through 10 states, including North Carolina.

Moneymaker

Keith Moneymaker with sons Gavin (left) and Garrett

The brainchild of Mike Erwin and the Team Red White & Blue (RWB) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans, the Old Glory Relay reaches Moore County on Oct. 11.

Local business owner Keith Moneymaker, of Sweet Dreams Mattresses & More and Dreams 4 All Foundation, will host a local team of volunteer runners to carry and escort the American Flag on Monday, Oct. 11 for the 46 mile-segment between Fayetteville and Jackson Springs. Volunteer flag carriers can expect to run one-half to one mile, and participate over a longer distance as desired. A Sweet Dreams delivery truck will provide on-the-road support during this portion of the relay.

Chris McNamara

Chris McNamara, owner and head coach of Evolution Athletics in West End. 

Chris McNamara of Evolution Athletics in West End is sponsoring the next leg on Tuesday, Oct. 12, when the Old Glory Relay will travel from Jackson Springs to Albemarle.

Before reaching Atlanta on Nov. 11, Old Glory will have been carried by some 5,000 volunteers, in addition to veterans and supporters who will join in to run, walk or hike in honor of America’s veterans. Each individual team is also collecting donations to help elevate Team RWB’s vision to forge the leading veterans health and wellness community across the nation and internationally.

To participate with Keith Moneymaker’s Old Glory Relay on Oct. 11 or to make a team donation, visit

https://donate.teamrwb.org/fundraiser/3338488

To participate with Evolution Athletics or to make a team donation, visit https://donate.teamrwb.org/team/372723

Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com

