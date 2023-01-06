When the power suddenly went out across half of Moore County on the night of Dec. 3, there were many questions from the public as to the cause or when power would return back.
To that end, public safety officials spend a lot of time normally preaching a message of preparedness to local residents, urging them to be ready for situations just like what occurred last month.
Whether it’s for major storms that roll through or unexplained power outages, Moore County Public Safety officials says there is no substitute for being ready in the event of an emergency.
“Normally with a natural disaster we have lead time so we are sending out press releases saying to be prepared for 72 hours. That’s what FEMA says, that’s what North Carolina Emergency Management says — that citizens should be prepared for 72 hours on their own,” said Brian Phillips, director of Moore County Public Safety. “The biggest difference from that is we didn’t have that lead time (last month) to educate the citizens to be prepared.”
Phillips said that the goal is to be virtually self-sufficient without power for three days at all times, whether that’s a storm you can track and see coming or an unexplained outage.
“Have your food, have your water, have your medications, and if you have critical medical needs like oxygen concentrator, be in contact with your oxygen provider to make sure you always have 72 hours of oxygen available,” Phillips said.
Phillips said that generators are an optimal form of temporarily restoring power to a residence in these situations, but only if the homeowner is familiar with how it works.
“A lot of people get these generators on a knee-jerk reaction and then don’t talk to an electrician or figure out how they can run it. A lot of people never start them or try to run them to see if they function,” Phillips said. “The biggest thing is having them prepared and ready because anything can take the power out.”
More information on how to stay prepared can be found at the FEMA website or at ReadyNC.gov, Phillips said.
In those situations, the county and the municipal governments have the goal of returning the county back to normal, working alongside the power company or other infrastructure companies affected.
Handling any significant incident starts by opening the county’s emergency operations plan.
“It covers everything. Do we have a specific annex for mass power outage? No, but it falls under the same concept as thunderstorms, hurricanes, ice storms, because we know we will have mass power outages with them,” Phillips said. “The only difference between (the December power outage) and an ice storm is you’ve got trees that are down causing it to be more complex.”
While last month’s outage caused significant damage to the substation, power companies benefited because they were able to focus their efforts at the source instead of having to send crews out to multiple power lines damaged, Phillips said.
Once the emergency operation plan is started, different phases of help from the county are triggered, depending on the severity of the incident.
“We have triggers in there that say when we are going to open the (Emergency Operation Center), when we’re going to open shelters, when we’re going to move to the next level of what’s needed based on how quickly we see the recovery process come into phase,” Phillips said.
Working along with Duke Energy in this recent emergency situation, the county’s public safety department planned for different scenarios in terms of power restoration.
“The struggle we had was Duke was trying to investigate to tell how long it was going to be,” Phillips said. “We were having to make plans based on if it was going to come back on Sunday night, or if it was going to come back on two or three days later. We were in that planning process trying to figure out what model we are using.”
An after-action report is currently in the works. This assessment from the county, as well as other partnering agencies and municipalities, will provide a look at the strengths and weaknesses public safety agencies had during the four-day long power outage in the county.
“Once we complete that after action report, if there’s any opportunities for improvement, we’ll look at that from the county government side and the municipalities will look for improvements as well,” Phillips said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.