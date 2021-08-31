A minor accident last week involving a school bus at Aberdeen Elementary has sparked an outcry among parents who say increased traffic control is needed near the campus.
The bus was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of N.C. 5 and Farrell Parkway on Friday. No one was injured, but a post about the incident in the Facebook group Moore County Ask a Neighbor quickly became a sounding board for complaints about safety issues at the intersection.
The post attracted more than 230 comments, many of them questioning why a police officer had not been assigned to direct traffic at the school, which is in its second year of operation. Several commenters noted that the Aberdeen Police Department provided traffic control at the old elementary school campus on U.S. 1.
David Hensley and Robert Levy, both members of the Moore County Board of Education, wrote separate posts calling on Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell to place an officer at the intersection. The board members also participated in a small protest near the intersection on Monday morning.
In a phone interview on Monday, Farrell said neither the school system or the N.C. Department of Transportation had reached out to the town for assistance with traffic control.
“We will do what we can if there’s anything we can do to temporarily help with the situation,” he said. “I don’t want to be callous about it, but we’re not the ones to fix the problem. DOT and the school system need to work this out.”
Police Presence
Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the town repeatedly expressed to school officials before the campus was constructed that it would be “incumbent on the school system to cover the cost of providing their own officer for the intersection.”
“We just don’t have the manpower to send officers out there day-in and day-out,” he said. “Historically, we did that at the old Aberdeen Elementary School and that’s exactly why we did not want to do it at the new Aberdeen Elementary School. And that was part-in-parcel with the approval process.”
Moore County Schools is one of only two school systems in the state with a dedicated police force, and its officers provide traffic control at other campuses across the district.
John Birath, executive officer of operations for Moore County Schools, said the system’s “jurisdictional rights” do not extend past the Aberdeen Elementary property to N.C. 5.
“There’s some statutory requirements to what Moore County Schools’ police department can enforce on roadways at schools,” Birath said. “They can only operate and enforce on roadways that are providing direct access to the school.”
Sabiston said Moore County Schools could enter a mutual-aid agreement with the town, which would give the school system authority to provide traffic enforcement at the intersection. The system, he said, could also contract with the Aberdeen Police Department or Moore County Sheriff’s Office to assist with traffic control.
Birath said he did not know if the “statutory requirement of mutual aid is inclusive of school police.” He was not aware of any discussions about the school system entering such an agreement with Aberdeen, he said.
Mixed Signals
Sabiston said that when the town approved the site plan for Aberdeen Elementary, one of the “key conditions” was that a traffic signal be placed at the intersection.
“We put the burden on the school system to obtain a traffic signal at that intersection as soon as possible,” he said. “We made it very clear to the school system, and they seemed to understand and accept it, that we were not going to provide Aberdeen police officers to do traffic in the mornings and afternoons. They accepted responsibility to provide their own traffic-enforcement officers at that intersection until the appropriate traffic device was installed.”
But Birath said the signal was a condition of the development adjacent to the school property. That stretch of N.C. 5, he said, does not currently meet DOT's requirements for a traffic signal.
"It doesn't matter if someone gives the money to have a traffic light installed because no one can just go out there and install it," he said. "DOT has to approve one to be installed and at this time, the traffic on N.C. 5 does not warrant a traffic light to be installed."
Sabiston said the town has worked with the school system to get DOT to provide a traffic signal, but "DOT has taken a wait-and-see approach."
“I think everybody can tell that there’s going to be a need for a light at that intersection, but you’re going to wait some amount of time that they deem appropriate before they feel like a light is justified," he said, "I don’t understand that process, but we’ve certainly worked together (with the school system) to a get a light up there. We just hope that DOT will move it forward.”
Even with the signal, Birath said the traffic issues could persist.
"If traffic backed up on Farrell Parkway, having a light would not change anything," he said. "If there’s no room to back up on Farrell Parkway, you’re still stuck on N.C. 5."
Birath said the school system collaborated with DOT to create a new traffic pattern that took effect on Monday afternoon.
“They have been out there observing traffic, and we met today at the school and implemented a new traffic pattern on Farrell Parkway and the school campus that removed all the congestion from N.C. 5,” he said. “Tomorrow morning we’re implementing the same change to see if it’s just as successful in removing the congestion on N.C. 5.”
He added: “The pattern that we introduced to the school this afternoon resulted in not a single car on N.C. 5 waiting to turn onto Farrell Parkway because there was always space.”
Aaron Moody, a public relations officer for DOT, said the pattern “creates more storage within the school and prevents vehicle stacking on N.C. 5.”
Slowing Down 'Swiftly'
It is too early to tell if the new pattern will be enough to assuage parents’ concerns about safety.
Hensley and Levy, the school board members, have both said they want to see the speed limit lowered near the intersection. DOT recently proposed changing the limit, which is currently set at 55 mph, to 45 mph from “near Linden Road to south of Aberdeen Elementary School,” according to Moody.
“As planned, the new 45 mph stretch would connect to the 35 mph zone north near Pinehurst and the existing 45 mph zone to the south of the school,” he wrote in an email to The Pilot.
Moody said DOT hopes to make the change “as swiftly as possible.”
“The process involves getting concurrence from Aberdeen and having the speed ordinance changed so the new speed limit is enforceable by local law officials,” he wrote. “It could take two to four weeks to implement the ordinances required to lower the speed limit.”
Philip Holmes, a school board member whose district includes Aberdeen Elementary, joined Levy and Hensley for Monday’s protest. He said the group received a “very positive response” from passing motorists.
“In my opinion, we need the town to come to an agreement with the schools and involve the sheriff’s office so we can figure out what we need to do to keep accidents from happening,” Holmes said. “It shouldn’t take someone getting really, really hurt or even killed and then somebody getting sued before something is accomplished.”
