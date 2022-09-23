featured Ode to a Node: Local Musicians Release Song About Pinehurst Traffic Circle By Emilee Phillips || Staff Writer Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eryn Fuson, left, wrote a novelty song about the Pinehurst traffic circle. Left: Image via YouTube; Right: File photograph/The Pilot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Did someone say the Circle of Doom?You can now ride through the Pinehurst Traffic Circle while bopping to a catchy little tune called, “Traffic Circle Blues.”Yes, there is now a song about the Traffic Circle — a landmark that singer and harpist Eryn Jones Fuson considers the great unifier of our time. “No matter who you are, where you come from or what you believe in, I can assure you that we can all come together, united, on one thing — being annoyed by the traffic Circle,” she says.Eryn decided to take her musical skills for a spin, literally, by writing the song little by little, only during her time spent waiting at the circle. The bluesy number that resulted is a collaboration between herself and composer (and Southern Pines Mayor Pro Tem) Paul Murphy, percussionist William Johnson, guitarist Jonathan Robinson and more.Since no song is complete without an accompanying video, the musicians even performed the ode to the traffic node in a circle — amongst the trees inside the Traffic Circle.Call it commitment or call it circleception, but you can see it for yourself below. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 Calendar Sep 23 Field of Honor Fri, Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23 Quilting in the Pines IX - 2022 Quilt Show Fri, Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Fri, Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23 Encore Center Presents "Bye Bye Birdie" Fri, Sep 23, 2022 Sep 24 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Sep 24, 2022
