For the first time in two years, Occoneechee Council, Boy Scouts of America will honor its Eagle Scouts on March 19, 2022 at the McKimmon Center with over 300 people set to attend. Eagle Scouts from 2020 and 2021 will be recognized including 21 of the council’s first female Eagle Scouts.
In addition to the evening’s festivities, both Doyle Parrish of Summit Hospitality Group, Ltd. and Dan Bryson of Milberg will be awarded the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award upon nomination by Occoneechee Council and the Boy Scouts of America. This award is granted to Eagle Scouts who distinguish themselves in their life work and who share their talents with their communities on a voluntary basis.
Doyle is a proud father of two Eagle Scout sons, Yates and Joseph. He is actively involved in the Occoneechee Council, the BSA National Executive Board, and several national Scouting committees. Through his leadership in Scouting, Doyle has made a difference by combining his love of the outdoors, passion for youth character development, and his drive for excellence.
Doyle is the CEO of the Summit Hospitality Group, Ltd. in Raleigh, North Carolina, which he co-founded in 1988. Today the company manages 24 franchised hotel brand properties, The Dunhill Hotel, and three independent restaurants.
When asked why he gives to Scouting, Doyle’s response is simple. “Scouting’s transformational programs allow young people to find their personal vision and duty to serve others, so their leadership can make a difference in their families, our communities, their profession, and our nation.”
Dan is a past President of Occoneechee Council and a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. Bryson and his wife have two sons who are also Eagle Scouts. Bryson has been a practicing lawyer for over 30 years and is currently on the Executive Committee of the International law firm, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips & Grossman. In his free time, Dan likes to run, play golf, and play the guitar.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina and Distinguished Eagle Scout, Paul Newby will present the awards and Major General Nick Justice (ret.) will serve as the Keynote Speaker.
“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize these young people for this significant accomplishment as well as two Eagle Scouts who have continued to dutifully serve their communities and give back to Scouting,” said Charles Flowers, Council Scout Executive and CEO. “Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled to recognize these young people.”
