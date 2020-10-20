Get ready to smile, Southern Pines. O2 Dental Group is opening Nov. 3 in the new Tyler’s Ridge shopping Center near the Moore County Airport. This is the fourth location for 02 Dental Group which was founded by husband and wife; Dr. Olu Oyegunwa and Dr. Lydia Oyegunwa.
After meeting on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill, the couple bonds over their genuine passion for dentistry and their hearts for service. Dr. O and Dr. Lo, as they are known, created O2 Dental Group, in 2018, to serve patients of all ages and backgrounds. The clinics offer convenience to families through extended hours and weekend appointments. No dental insurance? That is not a problem. All new patients receive a dental check-up for $69.
Find O2 Dental Group of Southern Pines at 340 Capital Drive in Carthage, next to Ace Hardware in the Tyler’s Ridge development. Or visit online www.O2smiles.com or call (910) 839-0055 to schedule an appointment.
