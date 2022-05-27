The O’Neal School held its 46th Commencement at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College, Friday.
Commencement is the final school event for the 2021/2022 school year where O’Neal had record enrollment of 550 students.
O’Neal’s valedictorian is Stephanie Dücker, whose parents are Mr. and Mrs. Daniel and Carolyn Dücker of Pinehurst. Salutatorian is Logan Husing, whose parents are Mr. and Mrs. William and Shelly Husing of Pinehurst.
Jr. Marshals are Maxwell Epstein, whose parents are Mr. Mark Epstein and Ms. Julia Latham of Aberdeen; and Alexsandra Lapple, whose parents are Mr. Robert Lapple and Dr. Giovanna Devercelli of Pinehurst.
The commencement speaker was Sandhills Community College Executive Vice President Brenda Jackson, who retired this school year. Jackson also held positions at O’Neal for 10 years as chief financial officer and then director of institutional advancement.
Her message to the graduates was to remember six words: “Look up”, “Be Amazed”, “Be Thankful.” She touched on each of the phrases with samples from life experiences with her three children, all of whom are O’Neal alumni.
The class of 2022, consisting of 36 students, so far has amassed close to $3 million in merit-based scholarships. The students are matriculating to 22 institutions of higher learning in seven states.
Some of these colleges and universities are Washington and Lee University, Cornell University, Davidson College, Smith College, West Point Military Academy, UNC-Chapel Hill, and NC State University.
Jace Brown has committed to the men’s swim team at Stevenson University in Maryland and Caelan McHarney has committed to women’s basketball as well as track and field programs for St. Lawrence University in New York.
