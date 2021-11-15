NCTC1.JPEG

The cast and crew for “Frumpled Fairy Tales” (L-R) Director Judy Osborne, Ricky Mullis, Xander Furs, Sahara Kokott, Lucy Greenburg, Ava Sounia, Logan Bozovich, Savannah Campbell

Upper School Theater Teacher Judy Osborne and her students received a superior rating at the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) Regional High School Play Festival after performing Bill Springer’s “Frumpled Fairy Tales” at Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville Nov. 5 and 6.

In addition to a superior rating, the O’Neal Players also received Excellence in Ensemble Acting, and Excellence in Physical Composition. Osborne herself received Excellence in Directing.

O’Neal junior Xander Furs was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Acting. Sophomore Ricky Mullis received the Barbizon Excellence Award in Design and Production for Lighting and Sound Design. Sophomore Savannah Campbell was recognized for Excellence in Acting.

NCTC2.JPEG

Xander Furs receives his Outstanding Achievement in Acting Award from festival judges Judy Dove and David Robbins. Xander’s award was one of two given.

“I am very proud of how well my O'Neal students performed,” Osborne said. “It was a great festival with many wonderful shows, so to be honored with these awards means a great deal. These students represented their school in the best possible way. I am also very grateful to NCTC for working to make sure that high school theaters across NC had this opportunity to perform for each other live and in person.”

The 35-minute version of three Grimm fairy tales — “Rumpelstiltskin,” “Rapunzel” and “Red Riding Hood” — is filled with puns, pratfalls and audience engagement.

This year, over 1,500 students from 71 schools are performing 89 plays at 7 regional sites.

Participating schools travel to their regional festival sites with theatrical sets, costumes and props. When their time comes, each school has 45 minutes to set up, perform the play and clear the stage. Following their performance, students receive feedback from professional actors and directors with Broadway and Hollywood credits. Awards are given for acting, design, technical craft, ensemble work and festival spirit.

"We've worked hard to cultivate a spirit of community at the Play Festival, where students learn from each other and celebrate each other's work. They leave with new friends, feeling energized and inspired," said NCTC Executive Director Angie Hays.

NCTC3.JPEG

The cast receives their Excellence in Ensemble Acting Award (L-R) Back Row: Festival Judge Judy Dove, Savannah Campbell, Lucy Greenburg, Sahara Kokott, Xander Furs, Festival Judge David Robbins. Middle Row – Ava Sounia Front Row - Logan Bozovich

For 50 years, the NCTC High School Play Festival has strengthened arts education in schools by bringing curriculum to life, challenging students to do their very best work, and contributing to the development of future audiences for the performing arts. The program was named one of the “Top High School Theatre Festivals” by Stage Directions Magazine. It is the largest high school theatre event in the Southeast and has been replicated in 9 other states.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days