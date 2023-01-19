The O’Neal School inducted 26 students into the National Honor Society on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the ceremony, current members presented each of the four characteristics of membership: scholarship, leadership, service, and character.
Lauren Callahan, a science teacher at O’Neal’s Upper School, was asked to be the guest speaker. Callahan has been teaching physics at O’Neal since 2018 and introduced the first astronomy class called “Alien Worlds.” While earning her master’s degree in astronomy at Boston University, she researched the role of magnetic fields in the star formation process.
She addressed the inductees by relating her study of stars and their constellations to the bits of knowledge (stars) students have received throughout their education and how one bit of knowledge connects with another (constellations). Years of receiving bits of knowledge and learning how to apply it has provided a strong foundation of scholarship in students to be used in finding that “star” that hasn’t yet been discovered.
Class of 2023 new inductees are Maya Beasley, Kendall Moore, Peyton Smitherman and Abi Wilson. Class of 2024 new inductees are Caroline Acker, Noah Blocklinger, Mary Earhart, Mia Franco, Luke Harper, Honor Hicks, Lauren Hobbs, Mary Grace Huntley, Boyd Kenny, Audrey Kim, Will Kitchens, Sahara Kokott, Lauren Kuhn, Charlie Kuzma, JP Lee, Robbie Mays, Tylar Pastre, John Shepherd, Ava Simmons, Grace Simpson, Clara Tanner and Rachel Wolff.
Students must demonstrate excellence in these areas and maintain a certain grade point average to be considered for the National Honor Society. The standard GPA for induction to the National Honor Society is 3.0; however, The O’Neal School requires a cumulative 3.60 GPA for consideration.
Serving students from pre-K3 through grade 12, The O’Neal School is a college preparatory independent school located in the Sandhills of North Carolina. The school has dual accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) and the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS). 100% of its graduates are accepted to colleges and universities throughout the nation. O’Neal is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2023/2024 school year. Go to www.ONealSchool.org for more information.
