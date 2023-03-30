Master Gardener volunteers of Moore County in partnership with the Southern Pines Public Library work in the Books and Bees Garden outside the library Wednesday morning. The hope is that this garden will serve as a demonstration garden and educational platform for adults and children right in the heart of downtown Southern Pines. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
The O’Neal School, which is nearing the end of its 2022-2023 school year, recently celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of John Elmore as headmaster and his achievements in strengthening the school’s programs and offerings.
O’Neal’s Board of Trustees honored Elmore last fall by naming the lawn surrounding O’Neal’s new central campus the “John Elmore Green.”
“John’s accomplishments are many and have touched every aspect of the school and truly every student of the school,” said Board Chair Lynda Acker.
Elmore, experienced in independent school education, focused on fortifying O’Neal’s curriculum. In his first year, he expanded the choice of electives in the upper school and conducted fundraising to upgrade the school’s science laboratories.
Since that time:
* virtual course offerings via One Schoolhouse are available in the upper school;
* a junior kindergarten has been added;
* math, reading, and writing curricula have been upgraded in the lower and middle schools, as well as the requirement of a research paper for all middle and upper school students each year.
A schoolwide grammar program has been introduced, in addition to the distinguished Signature Scholars Research Program. In O’Neal’s 51 years, it has been known for academic excellence, and even before Elmore’s coming there was strong college placement.
O’Neal’s head of school has been exposed to many different educational settings starting at a young age. Elmore comes from Ekalaka, Montana. It is a town with a population of 399 and is known for sandstone rock, open plains and its mark on the Montana Dinosaur Trail. His family were ranchers.
Elmore was the first on the paternal side of the family to attend high school. He graduated with a multitude of achievements and was awarded scholarships ranging from athletics to cattle judging.
Elmore went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in biology from Grinnell College in Iowa and a master’s degree in religion and ethics from Yale University. He has worked as a teacher, college counselor and administrator in independent schools in New York City; Grosse Pointe, Michigan; Midland, Texas; and Westport, Connecticut. All of his experience has given him a vision to not only build academic excellence but to also incorporate community within the school setting.
During his time at O’Neal, Elmore can be credited for hiring a full-time school nurse, director of safety and security, and school counselor as well as contracting athletic trainers to be on hand for games.
He ensured the installation of campus lighting, video monitoring, and fobs for entering buildings.
In his time at O’Neal thus far, the athletics program has won more than 30 conference championships, 13 state championships, two Wells Fargo Cups signifying excellence in athletics among Division 2A independent schools, and the addition of a varsity sport and three middle school sports. His strong support and collaboration with Athletics Director James Franklin and the coaching staff go even further with the enablement of a sports performance program allowing for strength conditioning and performance training for student-athletes throughout the school year as well as the summer.
One of the most notable accomplishments for Elmore was to open the campus for in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic when many schools chose to be virtual. In-person learning was the only option given.
Stan Bradshaw, past parent and part of the O’Neal community for more than 25 years and Board Trustee for more than 20 years said, “The school has come a long way under John’s leadership.”
Bradshaw said Elmore’s creation of the Signature Scholars Program “is a unique and impressive program that really distinguishes O’Neal, but more importantly it represents an opportunity for our scholars to differentiate themselves as they ready for the college admissions process.”
