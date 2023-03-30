John Elmore at the John Elmore Green Photo by Ted Fitzgerald copy.jpg

Master Gardener volunteers of Moore County in partnership with the Southern Pines Public Library work in the Books and Bees Garden outside the library Wednesday morning. The hope is that this garden will serve as a demonstration garden and educational platform for adults and children right in the heart of downtown Southern Pines. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The O’Neal School, which is nearing the end of its 2022-2023 school year, recently celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of John Elmore as headmaster and his achievements in strengthening the school’s programs and offerings.

O’Neal’s Board of Trustees honored Elmore last fall by naming the lawn surrounding O’Neal’s new central campus the “John Elmore Green.”

John Elmore chats with students at the annual Field Day 2022 copy.jpg
John Elmore welcomes families to the military appreciation assembly 2022 copy.jpg
Senior Alex Lapple presents the varsity girls golf state championship trophy to John Elmore before the student body copy.jpg

