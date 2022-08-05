The O’Neal School has added five new directors to its administrative team, and three will be filling new roles for the school.
Director of Admissions Breanna Orentlikher and Director of Development Kirsten Dean joined the school in April. More recently, Chief Financial Officer Jonna Depugh and Director of Educational Technology and Library Services Christine Fecteau started this summer. Director of Student Support Services Ashley Freuler begins at the start of the school year, which begins Thursday.
Regarding the new staff:
* The O’Neal director of development oversees solicitation of prospective donors and the stewardship of donors of annual, major, and planned gifts by way of programs such as capital campaigns, annual giving, grants, alumni relations, special events and database management. It has been several years since O’Neal has had a dedicated director of development.
A Guilford College graduate, Dean comes to O’Neal after serving as executive director of the Scotland Memorial Foundation in Laurinburg for the past 11 years. She has held and continues to carry roles with many community organizations in Laurinburg, such as the Chamber of Commerce, downtown advisory council, parks and recreation foundation, and literacy council.
* O’Neal’s director of admissions oversees all aspects of admissions, directing the process from inquiry through enrollment. In New York, Orentlikher served as associate director of graduate admissions at Long Island University in addition to other roles in the admissions departments of the University of Buffalo Graduate School of Education, and the State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo Law School and remotely with Grand Canyon University.
* The O’Neal Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is responsible for all financial aspects of the school, including accounting, budgeting, long-range financial planning and audit preparation. Depugh comes to O’Neal from Ohio University in Chillicothe, Ohio, where she served as manager of human resources and accounting as well as adjunct instructor for almost 12 years. Depugh is also a certified fraud examiner and is accredited in business valuation by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
* The O’Neal director of education technology and library services is responsible for all aspects of the library programs and facilities and seeks to ensure that academic and technology resources complement, enhance, and extend the school’s educational program.
As O’Neal continues to grow, this new role will help to support the dynamics of education technology moving forward. Fecteau comes to O’Neal from Greens Farms Academy in Westport, Conn., where she served as director of library services for the past nine years.
* The O’Neal director of student services will oversee counseling needs of students with a focus on emotional health. A new position at O’Neal, it fortifies the school’s mission in developing the whole child.
Freuler has most recently served as school counselor at Carrboro High School. She has also taught at UNC Chapel Hill as adjunct instructor. She has a Ph.D. in allied health sciences, developmental disabilities from UNC Chapel Hill.
