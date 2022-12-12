Cutline: Pictured left to right: Jan Scholl, chief nursing officer at Montgomery Memorial Hospital; Sheila Brock, assistant nurse manager of Med/Surg at Montgomery Memorial Hospital; Brionte Veerasurla; Rebecca Carter, president of Montgomery Memorial Hospital; Jacklynn Lesniak, FirstHealth Chief Nursing Officer; and Deana Kearns, administrative director, corporate education and professional development.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Brionte Veerasurla has been recognized with the DAISY Award for lifesaving care she provided to a patient at Montgomery Memorial Hospital in Troy.
“During morning rounds, Brionte noted that a rehabilitation patient was experiencing pain out of character to their medical history,” the coworker who nominated Veerasurla wrote. “The patient also suffered from hearing loss, further complicating the process of understanding the location and extent of the pain.”
Veerasurla used a dry erase board to help learn more about the patient’s medical history, including a previous surgery from a decade ago.
“The patient was initially too scared to get recommended imaging, but Brionte reassured them and the images revealed a life-threatening condition, including a muscle abscess and obstructive uropathy.
“Our patient required a higher level of care and was immediately transferred to Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst for a surgery. I am honored to work beside Brionte and proudly nominate her for the DAISY Award,” the coworker wrote.
Sheila Brock, Veerasurla’s manager at the hospital, said she is committed to providing compassionate care to everyone she helps.
“Brionte is very deserving of the DAISY Award. She arrives to work every shift with a smile on her face and has a positive attitude,” Brock said. “Brionte provides excellent care to her patients and encourages and motivates them to be involved in their plan of care. I am so proud to have Brionte on our MMH nursing team.”
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.:
