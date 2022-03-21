Findings from the State Bureau of Investigation into a deadly house fire on Murdocksville Road on Nov. 1 have reported the cause to be accidental.
The fire claimed the life of the homeowner, Ralph Cary Rogers, who was discovered in the home after Carthage Fire Department and other mutual aid departments extinguished the flames.
A release from Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin said the SBI found that a rapid leak in a gas line in the house at 373 Murdocksville Road that was the source of the fire reported to authorities after 10 a.m.
"During overhaul operations, human remains believed to be Rogers were located," the release said. "The preliminary investigation showed that the fire had been precipitated by an explosion."
The SBI's investigation showed that Rogers lived alone and was in the early stages of dementia. He was known to work on things around the home, and tools were found near a propane heater on the hearth of the fireplace, and the remains to Rogers' body was found in the living room near the heater.
"The investigators believe that Rogers was attempting to work on the heater when he loosened the propane supply line causing a rapid leak," the release said. "The gas level quickly rose in the room until it was ignited by the electric heater, resulting in a fuel/air explosion and subsequent fire."
