Scenes from a soldier’s life dance before his eyes as he balances between life and death in an unspecified combat zone.
Scenes from the future — as he’s forced to accept he won’t be part of it — are conjured up too. North Moore High School’s advanced theater students bring it all to life on stage in a production of Ed Monk’s “Booby Trap” that they’ll perform later this month in the International Thespian Festival at Indiana State University.
North Moore’s theater program has hit its stride in the last few years in high school play competitions featuring one-act shows about 40 minutes long. They routinely win awards for acting and technical production at the N.C. Theater Conference’s state play festival, which North Moore won in 2017.
The school made its debut at the North Carolina Thespian Festival at UNC-Greensboro in March, performing “Booby Trap” with a cast of 19 to the festival’s top honor.
“I have boys in my theater department. I have 24, which is amazing. So I wanted to pick a show that really showcased my guys,” said Kimberly Fielder-Jones, who is finishing her ninth year as North Moore’s theater director.
“We were all in shock because we had never been before, and we were told that it was the first time that a first-timer had advanced on.”
But the Thespian Festival goes beyond ensemble performances. Students can also compete in categories like individual monologue, duet acting or musical theater, costume design and stage management.
Fielder-Jones gave her students two scripts to choose from leading up to the state festival. Alexander Simpson said their first read of “Booby Trap” made the decision easy. At the start of the play, the protagonist sits against a tree only to realize that he’s positioned himself on top of a land mine and the slightest move might set it off.
“We almost had it perfectly cast when we read through it the first time and it just clicked,” he said.
Alexander plays a lieutenant, the soldier’s commanding officer — the one with the unpleasant task of telling his unfortunate sergeant that a storm is on the way and much closer than any form of help. Elijah Brown plays the sergeant.
“I can look at him, and this is one of my best friends, and I’m the one breaking the news to him that we have to leave him, so we all have to mentally put ourselves in the situation,” said Alexander.
Preparing for the show went beyond memorizing lines and standard rehearsals. Students playing roles in the Army unit did a week of “boot camp” with a group of reservists to learn how to march, how to salute properly and ensure all of the actors regarded each other in accordance with the rank assigned to their part.
As his character’s immediate situation grows bleaker by the minute, Elijah Brown traverses a full range of emotions. First he relives happy memories, then pleads with the memory of a nun, a former teacher from his parochial school days, for an explanation for his predicament.
He does it all with his expressions, and to a lesser extent his arms and hands.
“In a lot of theater productions, they don’t typically touch on stuff like this. You see a lot of productions that are meaningful in a lot of different ways, but you don’t typically see military shows,” Elijah said.
“We are storytellers at the end of the day. That’s truly what we are and I think our end goal every day is to tell a story as genuinely and accurately as we possibly can.”
Before each performance, the cast gathers to dedicate the show — sometimes as a group, sometimes each member silently, to their own personal purpose. Last week’s performance at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines wasn’t just to raise money to help pay their way to Indiana. Before the show, they devoted it to the memory of school shooting victims.
“You really have to find yourself a mindset before you go into the show. You can’t go and get coffee and then just do the show,” Elijah said.
“We all sit down before we do the show every time. We get in a circle, we talk, we say ‘who are you doing the show for?’”
North Moore will be one of 20 troupes from around the country featured in the International Thespian Festival’s Chapter Select Showcase.
Alexander and Elijah will also compete for Thespy Awards in duet acting. They earned a superior rating at the state festival for their performance of the climactic courtroom scene from Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men.”
They hope that “Booby Trap” will offer a glimpse into the world of service members and their families.
“A lot of people don’t understand the struggle of the military family. They may not be in the war, but the constant worry and the constant struggle of knowing their loved ones are in danger,” said Alexander.
“Theater tells real-life stories,” added Fielder-Jones. “It’s not just about musicals, glitter and the fanfare. It’s about real, legit stories that people can relate to.”
North Moore will send 19 students to the International Thespian Festival from June 20-24. Over the course of the week they’ll perform, watch other top high school performances, attend their choice of dozens of workshops on auditioning, playwriting, dance, vocal training and making it in the industry.
Other cast members are: Emma Mack, Jalen Troublefield, Logan Brown, David Cox, Summer Brady, Dakeyah Tanner, Jordan Nall, Yahir Betancourt, Ashlynn Cardozo, Ryan Stamatompoulos, and Damian Bernal. Veronica Cox, Maycee Kimball and Fernando Martinez Guzman are the technical crew.
So far the theater department has raised about half of the $25,000 to cover travel, lodging in dormitories at Indiana State University, and registration fees for the group. Donations can be mailed to North Moore Theater, P.O. Box 9, Robbins, NC 27325.
