Inspired by the large number of versatile male actors involved in the North Moore High School theater program, the school’s award-winning teacher Kimberly Fielder-Jones said “Newsies, The Broadway Musical,” was the “right show for this talented bunch.” Performances are Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m., at North Moore High School’s C.E. Hackney Auditorium, in Robbins.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies a band of teenaged “newsies” from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Based on a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman with now classic songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.”
“We have a great group of actors and singers and we have quite a few really good dancers in there. This show is fun and energetic,” Fielder-Jones said. “I wanted something that was a ball of fun from beginning to end for the audience. And I decided to stick with a Disney production this year, as well, after we had so much success with “The Lion King” last year.”
Logan Brown portrays Jack Kelly and he’ll be joined on-stage by Emma Mack, as Katherine Plumber; David Cox, as Davey; Sydnei Dunaway, Les; Zoie Jones, as Crutchie; Elijah Brown, as Race; and Fernando Martinez-Guzman, as Albert. The 34-member cast also includes Mackenzie Banks, Yahir Betancourt, Emma Brady, Summer Brady, Dalton “Van” Brewer, Jace Brown, Lucien Brown, Ashlynn Cardozo, Autumn Caviness, Ace Deloya, Nicole Garner, Luke Gibbons, Jordan Hall, Ivy “Mars” Jones, Jada Mason, Travis Morgan, Lydia Nelson, Troy Poole, Damian Reyes-Bernal, Grant Ritter, Kelsi Sanchez, Alexander Simpson, Wesley Simpson, Ryan Stamapoulos, Dakeyah Tanner, Jalen Troublefield and Susan Turner.
“This is a major ensemble show. The newsboys themselves are technically the leads. Jack Kelly is the main character and the romantic lead, but the ensemble is the main reason I wanted to pick it. There is so much talent. It is nice to have a show that lets them all shine,” Fielder-Jones said.
Elijah Brown, a senior at North Moore who plans to study acting in college, said the ensemble work is something he really enjoys.
“This show is so fun. We are really blessed to have our director (Fielder-Jones). She works so well with everyone in the cast. We have all different experience levels, and she is very friendly to everyone who want to come and enjoy the art,” Brown said. “We have all been burning the candle at both ends but when you are doing what you love, you are not working. We are here having fun. It is always a privilege to be on stage.”
Fernando Martinez-Guzman is also a senior at North Moore, but this is his first production with the theater program. He said a friend in his English class kept encouraging him to audition, until he finally gave it a try. “I didn’t think it would be as much fun as it is,” he said.
The set design mimics the Broadway stage with scaffolding representing New York City and different rooftops. The actors use the stage and also climb ladders up and down the scaffolding during the show. There is also plenty of dancing with a tap number, which Fields described as a first-time experience for many members of the cast. North Moore junior Jalen Troublefield choreographed the show with assistance from Skylar Fields.
“Newsies” technical crew also includes Clay Perry, music director; Maycee Kimball and Veronica Cox; stage managers; Dalton “Van” Brewer, tech lead; and Aaron Garner, stage technician.
“Clay is my partner in crime,” laughed Fielder-Jones. “He is fantastic with the kids. He is not only North Moore’s band director, but we also co-teach the production class together. He is fabulous and so is our administration. They support us 110 percent and are at each production cheering us on.”
North Moore’s theater program has racked up both accolades and awards in recent years, under the tutelage of Fielder-Jones and leadership of Principal Jennifer Purvis.
Fielder-Jones, a graduate of Union Pines High, returned to Moore County after college to teach special needs students. She moved over to Sandhills Community College, where she was an instructor in the early childhood education program for several years but, when she learned about the North Moore job, she decided to return to roots laid down as a student director and stage manager at Union Pines.
When she assumed the reins at North Moore, in 2013, the theater program had fewer than a dozen students. These days she works with upwards of 50 students in the classroom, in addition to the spring musical and competing in the N.C. Theatre Conference play festival. North Moore has qualified to compete in the NCTC State Play Festival in four of the last five years, including a top award in 2017 when North Moore students moved on to the Southeastern Theatre Conference’s high school festival in Alabama.
This past fall, NCTC selected Fielder-Jones to received its K-12 Theatre Arts Educator Award for 2021.
North Moore also recently qualified to compete in the national Thespian Festival, scheduled in June, in Bloomington, Ind. The festival is similar to NCTC in that the school produces a one-act play of about 45 minutes that’s scored and ranked against performances from all schools competing. But it also gives students the chance to compete as individuals in categories like makeup design, singing and monologue delivery.
During the anticipated gap between NCTC season and the spring musical, the students prepared and competed with “Booby Trap,” a military-based drama about a soldier who is on patrol when he sits on a landmine. The story follows his unit trying to help him while the soldier sits on the other side of the stage, with his life flashing before him.
All of the cast members of “Booby Trap,” are also acting in “Newsies,” said Fielder-Jones.
During each performance, students will throw a “Money in a Minute” fundraiser by going out into the audiences with buckets for 60 seconds to collect as much money as possible towards their upcoming June trip to Bloomington, Ind.
Performances of “Newsies, The Broadway Musical,” are Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m., at North Moore High School’s C.E. Hackney Auditorium, 1504 N. Moore Road, Robbins. General admission is $15; tickets will be available at the door. House opens 30 minutes prior to show.
