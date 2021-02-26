Vergil Shamberger’s legacy included a long history of coaching athletics at North Moore High School, but it was his unflagging kindness that was remembered by those who knew him.
Shamberger, 69, passed away Feb. 18 after a battle with ALS.
“The biggest thing about Vergil was that he was always positive. Always laughing, always something positive to lift you up. He always had a smile on his face and was very encouraging. But he believed in hard work,” said North Moore Principal Jenny Purvis. “I remember all of his athletes talking about how hard he pushed them, but with fond memories of him.”
Purvis attended North Moore while Shamberger was a teacher and coach and then took over as principal well after he retired from teaching at the school in 2007. But even after he retired, Purvis said that Shamberger still kept tabs on his alma mater.
“When we had the groundbreaking for the new building, Vergil and Joyce were here. That just shows you, all these years later, it’s our school, our community and these kids that were still important to Vergil,” Purvis said.
“It showed me that he hasn’t forgotten us and is still rooting for us in everything we do.”
Shamberger became more involved with the Special Olympics of Moore County after retiring from teaching in 2007. His son Lawrence was an athlete in the program, and Vergil coached the basketball and track and field teams up until the time of his illness.
Around that time was when Melissa Ransdell first met “Coach Vergil,” as the basketball coach. Ransdell’s son Joey was a member of the basketball team and was the same age as Lawrence.
“He loves basketball and he loves Coach Vergil,” Ransdell said. “Coach Vergil earned that love from everybody because he showed so much love and respect for his athletes.”
Ransdell said that Shamberger’s background as a high school coach played a part in his success connecting and encouraging the athletes on his teams.
“They would do anything for Coach Shamberger,” Ransdell said. “They were proud to be on his team. They would work hard to improve to do what he wanted them to do.”
Along with being a coach, Shamberger oftentimes served as a chaperone on overnight trips for the Special Olympics. Off the court and playing field, Ransdell said that Shamberger was like a father for the athletes and would do whatever was needed to make the trip go smoothly.
Shamberger graduated from North Moore in 1970 after a historic athletic career. He became the first North Moore athlete to compete in the North Carolina East-West All-Star game for football. Shamberger also won the 1969 state championship for the 120-yard High Hurdles and the 180-yard High Hurdles in track and field.
After North Moore, Shambeger attended Shaw University, where he played football. He returned to North Moore High School, where he taught and coached for 32 years. Shamberger coached softball, baseball, basketball and track and field during his tenure.
In 2016, North Moore named the same stadium where Shamberger showcased his athletic and coaching prowess after him. The honor floored Shamberger.
“It’s humbling to be thought of that highly,” he said in 2016.
Purvis said the support was “outstanding” for the naming of the football stadium and track complex after a pillar for the North Moore community.
“North Moore was Vergil’s school. This was home and he would tell anybody that. He loved this place, even after he retired, this was home,” she said.
“We’ll miss him. It’s going to be a void in our community that we should all rise to fill.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.