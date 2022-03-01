Molly Smith has spent the last few months writing essays and interviewing in a rigorous competition for full-ride scholarships to N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Now the most prestigious merit scholarship programs to North Carolina’s public universities are competing for her.
Molly, a senior at North Moore High, was named a finalist for N.C. State’s Park Scholarship and the Morehead-Cain at Carolina earlier this year. She then spent a weekend in February being interviewed and observed in activities with other finalists for each scholarship.
Just a few days before the final Park Scholarship activities, she received an email from the Morehead-Cain foundation offering her four years, all expenses paid, at Carolina.
That, if anything, strengthened her resolve going into the coming weekend at N.C. State.
“It made me feel like I belonged with everybody else, because everybody I met at the Park, they were all really successful and smart kids,” Molly said. “So I felt like I had something that proved I was a smart and successful kid too.”
The successes that place her among the top students in the state include juggling responsibilities as the Marching Mustangs’ brass captain, executive president of the student body and a part-time job as a florist at Harris Teeter. On top of that Molly has managed to maintain the highest grade-point average of any student in her graduating class.
She learned this week that she’s earned a place in the Park Scholars’ class of 2026.
The odds of making it to the final round for both programs, let alone having the choice be up to her, aren’t in any student’s favor.
For one, the process is highly competitive. Each program receives about 2,200 applications from students in the U.S. and abroad in the fall — every one handpicked by their high schools as an example of academic achievement, athletic excellence, community spirit and natural leadership.
Mallie Clara Purvis from North Moore’s Class of 2021 is a Morehead scholar at UNC. Previously, the most recent Morehead scholar from Moore County graduated from Pinecrest in 2014. That makes Molly’s award the second in as many years for Moore County’s smallest public high school.
By January, the fields were pared down to 112 Park scholarship finalists and 160 for the Morehead-Cain. Each class of Park scholars numbers 40 students, and Morehead-Cain has about 75 places.
“Everyone I know at N.C. State jokes that Park scholars aren’t real since there aren't many of them and you don’t know who they are,” Molly said. “So I never thought that I would even get to the final round let alone be a recipient.”
The Park and Morehead programs were both designed to transform the most promising students from North Carolina into the next generation of pioneers and problem-solvers. The Morehead-Cain was established in 1945.
Roy H. Park graduated from N.C. State in 1931 and made his fortune in media and advertising. Most of that fortune went toward the founding of the Park Foundation and scholarship program in 1996, to identify and support students who live by Park’s mantra:
“Look for opportunity more than security and stability. Consider the breadth of an opportunity and do your best.”
To attract driven students with a world of academic options open to them to North Carolina’s flagship public schools, the Morehead-Cain and Park offer more than an all-expenses-paid degree.
The Park Scholarship is valued at $116,000 for in-state students. Park Scholars are also granted a stipend to help cover personal expenses, as well as funding to pursue research and service projects and travel abroad. Scholarships give students the financial and institutional support to address community needs through volunteering and research.
It’s that part of the equation that’s drawing Molly toward the Park program.
“The Park is more vocal about having their main investment in students be service over mostly anything else,” she said.
Molly initially prioritized N.C. State based on her interest in environmental science, and has considered law school. But interviewing for the Park Scholarship may have already changed the course of her studies.
“Every year the freshman class does something called a learning lab where they get to pick a statewide problem and they get to research it,” she said.
“They have a follow up learning lab where they research a more national problem and travel to DC and research legislation. The learning labs are a really key thing that pull me into the Park program.”
The current freshman class is investigating factors that influence the foster care system, and how leaders in both the public and private sector work to solve problems stemming from racial disparities and policy failures. Prior classes have explored energy innovation, housing inequalities and how communities around the state deal with disparities in access to healthcare.
What the class of 2026 chooses will eventually be a group decision. But after two days talking to Park alumni and current students, Molly is already thinking about a career in community social work.
I do still plan to maybe minor in political science, but I feel drawn to social work after this weekend,” she said. “I’ve talked to a lot of really interesting people in the last few days.”
Even before learning that she’d won the scholarship, Molly left the final round of interviews more confident than she’d started, assured that she’s more than qualified for the program.
The Park scholarship’s leadership component opens with a freshman retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains. By the time the final element, a senior year trip to Colorado, rolls around, Molly and her fellow Park scholars will have found that the sky’s the limit.
“It was definitely difficult to be around a bunch of smart people and wonder: why am I here?” she said. “I would go back and tell myself: don’t compare yourself to other applicants. I have something special to offer and I should just stick to that.”
