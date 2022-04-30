Spc. Luis Herrera

Spc. Luis Herrera

Spc. Luis Herrera, 23, of Marion, died April 28, from injuries sustained in a military vehicle accident while conducting routine military training on Fort Bragg, according to a news release issued late Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the military vehicle accident are still under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers, along with the Paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis,” said Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, his company commander. “Big Lou’s’ presence was a gift to us all, and his radiant smile brought warmth to all who knew him.”

Spc. Herrera was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a Soldier’s Soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him,” said Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “Our brigade was made better by the selfless service of Spc. Herrera. The leaders and Paratroopers of 1st Brigade Combat Team are committed to ensuring every resource is available to his family and peers to help them through this difficult time.”

The 2-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment will host a memorial for Spc. Herrera in the coming weeks.

Spc. Herrera enlisted into the U.S. Army in November 2017, as an Infantryman, and he served two deployments to Kuwait. His millitary awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge.

Spc. Herrera is survived by his wife, parents, family, and friends.

 Three additional soldiers were involved in the mililtary vehicle accident. One Soldier was treated at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) and released. The other two soldiers were admitted for treatment and observation.

The circumstances surrounding the military vehicle accident are still under investigation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days