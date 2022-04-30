Spc. Luis Herrera, 23, of Marion, died April 28, from injuries sustained in a military vehicle accident while conducting routine military training on Fort Bragg, according to a news release issued late Friday.
The circumstances surrounding the military vehicle accident are still under investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers, along with the Paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis,” said Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, his company commander. “Big Lou’s’ presence was a gift to us all, and his radiant smile brought warmth to all who knew him.”
Spc. Herrera was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a Soldier’s Soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him,” said Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “Our brigade was made better by the selfless service of Spc. Herrera. The leaders and Paratroopers of 1st Brigade Combat Team are committed to ensuring every resource is available to his family and peers to help them through this difficult time.”
The 2-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment will host a memorial for Spc. Herrera in the coming weeks.
Spc. Herrera enlisted into the U.S. Army in November 2017, as an Infantryman, and he served two deployments to Kuwait. His millitary awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge.
Spc. Herrera is survived by his wife, parents, family, and friends.
Three additional soldiers were involved in the mililtary vehicle accident. One Soldier was treated at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) and released. The other two soldiers were admitted for treatment and observation.
