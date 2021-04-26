North Carolina has gained a 14th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to data released today by the U.S. Census Bureau, North Carolina’s official population in the 2020 Census was 10,453,948. This is an increase of 903,905 or 9.5% since 2010.
State population counts are used to apportion the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The apportionment population consists of the resident population of the 50 states, plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and their dependents living with them who could be allocated to a home state.
North Carolina had the 6th largest increase among the states and was the 15th fastest-growing state.
