Moore County has been awarded funds through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program through the SSA (State-Set-Aside) process under Phase ARPA-R and Phase 39 of the program.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The local board made up of representatives from the United Way of Moore County, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Moore County government, the local Food Bank, Friend to Friend, the Sandhills Coalition for Human Care, Catholic Charities and others will determine how the funds awarded to Moore County are to be distributed.
Administered by the local United Way, the funds will go to the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact the United Way of Moore County by calling (910)692-2413 for an application. The deadline for applications to be returned to the United Way office is 12 Noon, Friday, June 10. Absolutely no applications will be accepted after the deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.