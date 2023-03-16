TambraPlace Exterior

This four-bedroom home in the Eastwood community will serve as transitional housing for young men in Moore County who would otherwise be homeless.

 Jennifer Fernandez/North Carolina Health News

 

In a small brick house on a narrow street in a community known for its golf courses, several young women found safety, stability and support.

Tambra Chamberlain

Tambra Chamberlain works for Moore County Schools helping children who are experiencing homelessness. 
TambraPlace living room

Most of the furnishings at TambraPlace’s independent living home for young women in Moore County have been donated. Tambra Chamberlain painted the landscape above the mantel that features a field of yellow African daisies.
TambraPlace pantry

Donations help stock a storage closet at Tambra Place’s girls’ home with everyday items the young women living there might need.
TambraPlace interior

Tambra Chamberlain, left, and Christine Ganis, background, look around the unfinished garage of a new home being built to provide housing for young men in Moore County who would otherwise be homeless.
TambraPlace chalkboard

The house rules are posted on a chalkboard in the kitchen at TambraPlace’s girls’ home.

(1) comment

Barbara Misiaszek

The point in Time survey only counts those homeless willing to be interviewed per a report to the Moore county Commissioners today. The actual number may be closer to 600. Additionally, there are over 230 home insecure kids in Moore County schools per reporting at that meeting.

John Misiaszek

Report

