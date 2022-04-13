The Southern Pines Town Council extended the public hearing on the St. John Paul II Catholic School expansion project at their regular business meeting Tuesday evening.
The proposed project includes an expansion of the K-8 school grounds, which are currently temporary. It includes a permanent private school building, athletic fields, cemetery, rectory and religious institution. The land is owned by bishops of the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.
As it stands, the school is not compliant with Southern Pines’ development ordinance for the Rural Estate zoning district. The town’s ordinances only allow for elementary schools in that zoning category, which was designed to preserve the agricultural character of the “Horse Country” on the outskirts of the town.
Since the zoning doesn't match up, the developers have written a new land area plan that would allow for this kind of project and determine future uses of the land.
Pete Bogle, speaking on behalf of the developer, talked for more than an hour about the conceptual development plan for the necessary rezoning of the project. Following Bogle's presentation and other favorable public comments, an attorney representing residents of the adjacent Pine Barrens Vista asked to continue the hearing at the next business meeting.
The council agreed to continue the hearing at their May 10 meeting.
