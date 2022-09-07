No new monkeypox infections have been reported in Moore County since Friday, when the first recorded case involving a resident was identified by the local Health Department.
The resident, whose identity is being withheld by health officials, tested positive at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Information about the condition of the individual, who is isolating at home until the infection runs its course, was not immediately available
Matt Garner, interim director of the Health Department, said no additional cases had been identified locally as of Tuesday morning. More than 21,270 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across all 50 states since the U.S. outbreak began in May, with 382 of those infections, or about 1.7 percent, linked to North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly all of the state’s cases “have been in men who have sex with men, consistent with findings from other jurisdictions.” Black men have been disproportionately affected, accounting for 68 percent of the state’s cases.
Monkeypox is most often transmitted through infected bodily fluids during sex. Despite the current outbreak, the virus remains relatively rare and is rarely fatal.
The Moore County Health Department has a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, with shots being prioritized for people who have been exposed to the virus. Garner said the vaccine had been administered to eight people in the county as of Tuesday.
Monkeypox has been around for more than 60 years, having first been identified by Danish scientists in laboratory monkeys in 1958. The virus last made national headlines in 2003, when 47 cases were confirmed among people who had become infected through contact with prairie dogs.
The Health Department had been prepared for the current outbreak to reach Moore County. Garner said members of the agency’s staff spent a day running through various monkeypox-related “scenarios” and practicing infection-control procedures in July.
“As of right now, we're just keeping up with the same response that we've had,” he said in a phone interview on Friday. “It doesn't trigger any alarms. We just want to make sure the public is aware of the symptoms, but it's still fairly rare. People need to be aware of the symptoms and they need to stay on top of that and monitor themselves.”
Monkeypox symptoms may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion or cough.
The arrival of monkeypox in Moore County comes as the Health Department enters the 30th month of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The department reported more than 1,070 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August, marking a slight increase from the number of cases reported in July. Weekly case totals are released by the department on Wednesdays and do not reflect infections identified through at-home testing kits.
At least six local deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in August. Garner said the deceased residents include:
• Two “white, non-Hispanic” men aged 75 or older who died on Aug. 4 and on Aug. 12, respectively;
• A “Black, non-Hispanic male in the 65 to 74 age group” who died on Aug. 13;
• A “white, non-Hispanic woman in the 65 to 74 age group” who died on Aug. 19;
• Two “white, non-Hispanic” women aged 75 or older who died on Aug. 15 and Aug. 31, respectively.
Of the 28,300 cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, 336, or about 1.1 percent, have been fatal.
For the week ending Wednesday, the Health Department recorded 192 new coronavirus infections. An average of about 27 cases were being reported daily in the county, up from an average of 25 cases during the previous week
At least six local long-term care facilities are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, according to N.C. DHHS. The state department defines an outbreak as two or more active infections in a nursing home, jail or other setting where people live closely together.
Facilities identified in the agency's report of ongoing outbreaks for the week ending Sept. 7 include:
• The Inn at Quail Haven Village, a Pinehurst nursing home with three infected residents and four infected staff members;
• Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home with five infected residents and seven infected staff members;
• St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, a Southern Pines nursing home with three infected residents and 24 infected staff members;
• The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home with three infected residents and seven infected staff members;
• Magnolia Gardens, a Southern Pines assisted living facility with two infected residents;
• The Coventry, a Southern Pines assisted living facility with two infected staff members.
Last Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of class for students attending public school in Moore County. Over the past 10 days, the district has recorded 56 cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty members.
Data from N.C. DHHS showed that 70 percent of adults in Moore County have received at least the initial series of a two-shot or single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly half of the county’s adults have received a booster shot.
