Harbour Mural
Courtesy of Nick Napoletano

It’s hard to miss the mural installation on the side of Harbour Place at 311 SE Broad St. The bright colors and towering horse motif draw viewers to experience this new delight in Southern Pines.

Artist Nick Napoletano spoke about his process creating the mural, bringing meaning to each intricate detail. After the sketches were drawn and rendered digitally, Napoletano started on the wall by writing affirmations.

Mural affirmations

Nick Napoletano uses positive words and phrases as reference points for the overall design.

(5) comments

Sally Larson

There is so much power and energy in those horses, I may be wrong but they seem to also reflect the painted horses that were all over town last year.

It's also great to see positive messages on the other wall in such an artful way.

mark satterfield

I think this is wonderful. A great addition to our community. Well done!

Gigi Walter

When a picture is made of the mural, it could have been taken in any state and any town. Why is Southern Pines,NC not included in the painting for visitors to recall where they were?

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

" god in mesoamerican culture also known as the illuminated one or feathered serpent. Napoletano wanted to make the horse a symbol of the future and innovation."

That's an interesting statement when juxtaposed with the Illuminati and One World Order. It is possible his art has a subliminal meaning like so many messages through advertisements?

Sally Larson

Honestly, put the conspiracy theories away, everyone is sick of them.

