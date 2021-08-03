Moore County Airport is a fairly straightforward name. It provides enough information for potential visitors to know where they may be headed, but some worry it could be a missed opportunity for economic development.
This spring the Moore County Airport Authority wrapped up a two-year project to develop a new master plan. Its goal is to provide a framework to support existing and projected aviation needs through 2038.
An important component was developing a strategic plan, and Hayes Group Consulting was brought in to provide guidance with “localizing” that plan by identifying key opportunities for the airport’s future.
At the top of Hayes Group’s list was a recommendation to raise awareness of the facility, in part, by a suggested rebranding of the airport’s name.
“One of the most obvious issues in regard to Moore County Airport is that currently, it has an identity that has little upfront relationship to the main industry in its region, which is recreation — mainly golf,” stated the consulting firm in a summary report produced last October.
From a purely economic development perspective, aligning the airport’s identity to take advantage of the more recognizable Pinehurst name could increase airport operations; however, the Hayes Group report recognized that renaming the airport could be contentious. Instead a more generalized “regional” co-branding that reflects a broader swath of the area’s influential economic drivers was suggested.
For now, the Airport Authority has not requested formal consideration for a name change but the topic has bubbled up at different meetings in recent months.
During a joint work session with airport and county officials on May 26, County Chairman Frank Quis called out the potential renaming, “the elephant in the room.”
Tom McPherson, the Airport Authority’s chairman, responded that the organization has brought in a marketing consultant to help them decide if rebranding would be a good business move.
“We appreciate your support with the brand we have now. But the opinion of the Authority and outside advisors is that we could do better. So we want to explore those possibilities,” McPherson said.
The subject was also brought up briefly last week at the Tricities Working Group meeting. This is a bimonthly, somewhat informal meeting between town leaders and senior staff from Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines and Triangle J Council of Government representatives to discuss “big picture” concerns that affect all three communities.
Pinehurst Village Councilman Kevin Drum said he supported a rebranding effort if the new name included the words “regional” and/or “jetport.”
“I don’t care what name is the front name, but I think it is important for economic development to make these changes,” Drum said.
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said she would support a name change and that Southern Pines should be included, if a more localized name was put forward.
The airport is owned by Moore County and zoned within the village of Whispering Pines’ extraterritorial jurisdiction. It’s also located within close proximity to the town of Southern Pines’ boundary line — reflected by the airport’s three-letter code identifier, SOP.
Historically, the facility has operated under three different names. Originally established in 1929, it was first known as Knollwood Airport. During World War II, the airport was leased to the U.S. Army Air Corps and was used as the Knollwood Army Auxiliary Airfield.
The airport was renamed the Pinehurst-Southern Pines Airport in 1945. Then, in 1980, it was rebranded to its official title, the Moore County Airport.
Some suggested a name change to Pinehurst Regional Airport in the not too distant past, but Malta said there was push back, almost unilaterally.
The newly completed 20-year master plan update was already underway when he assumed his current role in March 2020. Malta credited the Hayes Group for doing an “amazing job” of talking to various stakeholders and community leaders in its evaluation.
“The strategic plan includes 101 things that we should be doing to best utilize the airport,” Malta said. “In it, there is an entire section that deals with branding.”
Malta said the big concern is that some may view the Moore County Airport as “a little podunk county airport with a few airplanes flying in.”
Fuel sales alone debunk that myth: thus far, in 2021, the airport is posting a record-breaking year.
Both the state and FAA classify the facility as a regional airport (Tier 3), one of 16 in North Carolina, and it supports approximately 30,000 operations annually. In addition, the airport houses several businesses including a flight school, aircraft maintenance service, two military contractors, a FAA Flight Examiner, a rental car service, and others. The Airport Authority is also looking to expand its hangar space and add an independently operated restaurant.
Recent and current mostly grant-funded improvements underway include $2.4 million to replace the runway and taxiways with new LED fixtures, $2.6 million to construct a hangar service road, and $2.9 million for FAA-recommended acquisition of land in the airport’s designated Runway Protection Zone.
“When you start thinking about something vibrant and busy and drawing in traffic, that is when you are looking at an airport that is more metropolitan or regional,” Malta said. “And you think about who is your customer base. Our main customer is the person flying in.”
A visual demonstration of the airport’s draw was made possible by Dan Findley, an N.C. State civil engineering professor who charted filed flight plans of incoming and departing air traffic to the Moore County Airport in 2019. In a short video shared on YouTube, the most common arrival and departure locations are identified as Washington, D.C., RDU, and Atlanta.
Malta said, for now, county leaders have indicated they prefer the current name which they feel is more reflective of the entire community.
“The airport exists as a community asset, meaning that what happens at the airport benefits the community; however we are not marketing to the community or for the community. We are marketing to bring in visitors and aircraft from out of the area...It is a complex issue.”
