It is time to put an end to controversy when it comes to food truck zoning issues, said Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney.
During discussion on Monday, town leaders tacitly agreed the town’s existing ordinance that requires a special use permit for food trucks to operate in the Central Business (CB) zone is appropriate.
“It is hard enough to make a living but when you add outside pressure and rhetoric, it makes it even harder,” said Haney. “I hope whatever the council decides...it will stop the outside noise. I want the rhetoric to be quieted.”
It has been four months since the owners of Hatchet Brewing Co. initially approached town leaders. The Southern Pines-based microbrewery regularly hosts food trucks in its parking lot off Broad Street on weekends to accompany live music and other activities.
They said the frequency of their special use permit requests had attracted unwelcome attention from some individuals and other business owners. As a result their business and visiting food trucks had been harassed for using what some felt was a “loophole” in the town’s zoning regulations.
To provide a more stable business model, they proposed a text amendment to the development ordinance to permit food trucks as a use-by-right in some commercial areas outside the historic district.
Town staff presented four potential revisions to the Unified Development Ordinance that ranged from a do-nothing option to more and less restrictive language for food truck operations.
Councilman Mike Saulnier thanked Planning Director BJ Grieve and his staff for their comprehensive research efforts.
“You gave us a lot of food for thought,” he said. “I’ve read and studied food trucks (regulations) more than I care to tell anybody. But we owe it to the town to get this right.”
From meeting discussions and a public hearing, feedback from various stakeholders, and subsequent emails he’s received from interested citizens, Saulnier said he is convinced the definitions and procedures currently in place are appropriate and adequate.
“I’m of the mind that what we have now works. Some of the rhetoric was very unnecessary that is occurring behind the scenes and that needs to stop. That is not what this town is and is not what we want,” he added. “I have no problem with Hatchet having a food truck every weekend with a permit. I think the process and procedure we have facilitates that and keeps the spirit of entrepreneurship alive and well in the town.”
Councilman Paul Murphy agreed, “I think things as they are will facilitate all of the above. It works well as-is.”
Hatchet co-owner Mike Carey said he is fine with the status quo but asked that town leaders “put it out there” that they are following the rules. During a public hearing earlier this month, he said the controversy has damaged their business.
Grieve said he would prepare a consistency statement for the Council’s review on Dec. 2 that recommends denial of the proposed text amendment while formalizing and confirming the opinion that seeking a special use permit is the appropriate process.
“The rhetoric needs to stop and we need to move forward,” Haney said.
